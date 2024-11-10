Three Cavaliers Punch Tickets to NCAA Individual Championships

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Three members of the Virginia women’s tennis team qualified for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships with their finishes at the ITA East Sectional, held Nov. 7-10, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

This is the first year that the singles and doubles championships will be contested in the fall instead of after the NCAA team championship in the spring.

Junior Annabelle Xu secured an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship by advancing to the semifinals of sectionals. Xu, the No. 3 seed in the draw, won her first three matches to reach the semifinals before withdrawing from Sunday’s singles semifinals.

𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐃!!!

With her semifinal finish at the ITA East Sectional, Annabelle Xu earns a spot in the @NCAATennis Singles Championship starting Nov. 19 at Baylor #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/WyuyUt1eyK — Virginia Women's Tennis (@UVAWomensTennis) November 10, 2024

Senior Elaine Chervinsky also qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship. Chervinsky lost to the top seed in the quarterfinals but won Sunday’s 5-8 playoff match in three sets to earn one of the six singles invitations awarded at the sectional.

𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗗!!!

Elaine Chervinsky wins the playoff at the ITA East Sectional to earn a spot in the @NCAATennis Singles Championship #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/sCERdAm4Kr — Virginia Women's Tennis (@UVAWomensTennis) November 10, 2024

Despite withdrawing from her Sunday’s singles match, Xu was back on the court in doubles later that afternoon, partnering with freshman Martina Genis Salas, to top a duo from Penn in the third-place playoff to secure a spot in the NCAA Doubles Championship. Xu and Genis Salas, the No. 4 seed, advanced to the semifinals of the doubles draw before falling but won the playoff to earn their NCAA invitation.

𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗗!!!

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu win the playoff at the ITA East Sectional to earn a place in the NCAA Doubles Championship #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/VgSrvpgfw3 — Virginia Women's Tennis (@UVAWomensTennis) November 10, 2024

Melodie Collard and Genis Salas also competed in the singles main draw, each falling in the round of 16. In doubles, Meggie Navarro and Sara Ziodato won the doubles consolation with a trio of wins following an opening round loss.

Xu and Chervinsky join grad student Sara Ziodato in the NCAA Singles Championship. Ziodato qualified last month with her runner-up finish at the ITA Atlantic Regional.

Genis Salas and Xu will compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship with Chervinsky and Collard, who won the doubles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional.

This will be Xu’s second time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season. This is her first time competing in doubles.

This is Chervinsky’s second time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after making the tournament her freshman year. This is the second time that Collard and Chervinsky will compete in the doubles tournament after being a 5-8 seed in last season’s championship.

This will be the first time Ziodato and Genis Salas have competed at the NCAA individual championships.

Next Up