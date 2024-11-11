Virginia Hosts Princeton In NCAA Tournament First Round Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team (12-5-0) earned a four seed in its region and will host Princeton (14-4-0) in a first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament. Kick is set for Friday, November 15, at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Princeton claimed the Ivy League conference championship to lock up an automatic bid and also won the Ivy League regular-season title. The Tigers have scored 39 goals this season while allowing only 10. Princeton posted nine shutouts this season.

The NCAA Tournament field consists of 64 teams with first-round matchups happening at 32 campus sites. Play will continue on campus sites until the College Cup with the final four teams which will be held the weekend of Dec. 6-9 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the first-round NCAA Tournament matchup go on sale on Tuesday morning (Nov. 12) at 9 a.m. Reserved seats are $12 if available, while general admission seats are $8. Student tickets are available for $4. All tickets can be purchased online.

Reserved tickets will be on hold for any season ticket holders who had reserved seats during the regular season to purchase until 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 13) and can be renewed by calling the ticket office at 434-924-UVA1. After 9 a.m. on Wednesday, sale of reserved seats will open to the public online.

