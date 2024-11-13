Cavaliers Head West For Matches Against No. 7 Stanford, Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off a sweep of Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, the Virginia Cavaliers (19-6, 9-5 ACC) are set for a California road trip starting on Thursday (Nov. 14) with No. 7 Stanford (19-4, 11-3) before taking on Cal (11-15, 3-11 ACC) Friday (Nov. 15).

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia (19-6, 9-5 ACC) at No. 7 Stanford (19-4, 11-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 14 • 10 p.m.

Location: Maples Pavilion (Stanford, Calif.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia (19-6, 9-5 ACC) at Cal (11-15, 3-11 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 15 • 10 p.m.

Location: Hass Pavilion

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 46th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 45 complete seasons, UVA is 681-767 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers have three home matches remaining this season, starting Nov. 22 against No. 3 Louisville.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fourth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Cardinal of Stanford have only met once. Stanford swept Virginia (22-30, 20-30, 26-30) back in 2001.

Virginia and Cal have also only met once in program history. Cal downed Virginia in three sets (29-31,14-25,11-25) in 2011.

This is UVA’s first to California since 2015, when they opened the season at UCLA. Overall, Virginia has played 14 matches all-time in the state with a record of 7-7.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavaliers opened Commonwealth Clash week by outlasting the Virginia Tech Hokies in five sets (24-26, 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 15-8) at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday.

To close out the weekend, UVA swept Virginia Tech (25-21, 25-19, 25-13) in Blacksburg for the Cavaliers’ sixth-straight win over the Hokies.

HOT START

Virginia is off to its best start since 2003 when the Cavaliers won 20 of the first 25 matches of the season.

UVA’s nine ACC wins are the most in a season since 2015.

The Cavaliers’ 19 wins on the season are the most since UVA went 23-9 during the 2006 campaign.

WIGHT NAMED ACC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Becca Wight propelled UVA to back-to-wins over Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The Worthington, Ohio, native started the week by tying her season-high with 11 kills and collecting a season-best four blocks in the five-set win on Wednesday (Nov. 6) before adding 10 more kills in the Friday (Nov. 8) sweep of the Hokies.

Wight is the first Cavalier to earn the honor since Madison Morey in 2019.

HOOS IN THE NATIONAL AND ACC RANKINGS