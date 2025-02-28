Virginia Volleyball Signs Marin Black

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the signing of middle blocker Marin Black on Friday (Feb. 28).

“We are excited to add Marin Black to our program. We first watched her play through video and then she attended our camp, and we were impressed by her athleticism, twitch, and ability to learn,” Wells said. “It’s hard not to compare her to Abby Tadder. They are very similar athletes and people. Marin’s best volleyball is ahead of her, and we can’t wait to start working with her in the fall.”

Tadder was a standout middle blocker for the Cavaliers from 2021-24. She left Grounds ranked top 10 at UVA in attack percentage, total blocks and blocks per set.

Black comes to UVA after leading Darien High School to three straight FCICA and Class LL state championships in Connecticut. As a senior, Black was named to the GametimeCT and CHSCA All-State first teams after accumulating 242 kills and 62 blocks. Black ended her prep career with a 74-2 record and finished with 602 kills and 138 blocks.

Black played her club volleyball for the Northeast Volleyball Club. She was at the UA Next Invitational Camp in 2023 and 2024 while being named an AVCA Phenom and was on the JVA Watchlist in 2023.