Virginia To Participate In the Showdown at the Net Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball program will participate in the “Showdown at the Net” volleyball tournament set for Sept. 9-10, 2025. Virginia is slated to play at Auburn on September 9 at a time to be announced at a later date.

The “Showdown” will see teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference face off in an ACC/SEC Challenge with matchups featured on ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

Virginia’s match with Auburn will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and the Tigers and the first since 1989. Auburn leads the all-time series 3-1.