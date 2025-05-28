Virginia Adds Jasmine Robinson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced on Wednesday (May 28) the addition of Jasmine Robinson (Chesapeake, Va.), a middle blocker transfer from Virginia Tech. Robinson will begin training with the Cavaliers this summer as a graduate transfer.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Jasmine Robinson to UVA Volleyball. Having competed against her, we’re very familiar with her game—her athleticism, intensity, and drive stand out every time she steps on the court. Now, having her on our side of the net is something we’re truly looking forward to,” Wells said. “Jasmine has a huge upside, wants to be elite, and dreams of playing professionally. She’s a hard worker, a fierce competitor, and someone who’s going to make an immediate impact in our gym. We can’t wait for her to get to Charlottesville this summer and get to work.”

Robinson comes to Charlottesville after three seasons with the Hokies. She saw action in 45 matches throughout her three-year stint in Blacksburg.

During the 2024 campaign, Robinson tallied 163 kills, 23 aces, 47 digs, 10 solo blocks and 80 block assists. She posted seven or more kills in 12 matches and three or more total blocks in 17 matches. Robinson achieved a career-high 11 kills against Boston College and secured a career-best seven service aces in a match against Rider.

In 2023, Robinson saw action in 15 matches while registering 36 kills and 25 total blocks for Virginia Tech. She only appeared in one match as a freshman in 2022.

Robinson played volleyball at Western Branch High School, where she was a team captain and earned a varsity letter and three pins. She played her club ball for Coast VBC.

Robinson intends to take classes as a professional learner in preparation to begin an accelerated nursing degree when her eligibility is complete.