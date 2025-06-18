Volleyball Announces 2025 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball program released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday (June 18), and the highlights include 14 home matches and 10 against squads that made the 2024 NCAA tournament.

The fifth season of the Shannon Wells era opens on the road with a three-match weekend in Washington, D.C., against Georgetown (Aug. 29), George Washington (Aug. 30) and Howard (Aug 31).

UVA opens its 2025 home slate with the Cavalier Classic, which features VCU (Sept. 4) and Appalachian State (Sept. 6), before heading to SEC foe Auburn on Sept. 9 as part of the “Showdown at the Net” tournament.

To wrap up non-conference play, Virginia will host Michigan in back-to-back matches on Sept. 12 and 13. The Cavaliers will then travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a pair of matches against Troy (Sept. 19) and Ohio State (Sept. 20).

Virginia opens ACC play with a four-match homestand against Stanford (Sept. 27), Cal (Sept. 28), Boston College (Oct. 3) and Syracuse (Oct. 5).

The Commonwealth Clash presented by Smithfield matches between UVA and Virginia Tech are slated for Oct. 15 (Wednesday) in Blacksburg and Oct. 19 (Sunday) in Charlottesville.

Virginia’s remaining ACC home matches include Georgia Tech (Oct. 31), Clemson (Nov. 2), NC State (Nov. 21), Wake Forest (Nov. 23) and North Carolina (Nov. 26).

The Cavaliers’ other ACC road contests are against Notre Dame (Oct. 10), Louisville (Oct. 12), Florida State (Oct. 24), Miami (Oct. 26), SMU (Nov. 7), Pitt (Nov. 9), North Carolina (Nov. 14), Duke (Nov. 16) and Boston College (Nov. 29).

Virginia will also host an exhibition against James Madison on Aug 16 (Saturday). Broadcast designations, including matches on ACC Network, will be posted to VirginiaSports.com once announced by the ACC and ESPN. Start times are subject to change based on broadcast selections.