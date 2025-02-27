Black History Month Spotlight: Jasmine Burton

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She grew up in the Los Angeles area, so Jasmine Burton was well-acquainted with picturesque settings when she arrived at the University of Virginia for her official visit. Even so, her first look at Grounds left Burton spellbound.

“It was the most beautiful place I’d ever been to,” she recalled. “It was so green. It was vibrant.”

Her visit fell on Homecomings weekend in the fall of 2012, and Burton, one of California’s top young volleyball players, attended a football game at Scott Stadium.

“So it was just a perfect time to be there, and I remember I fell in love,” she said. “I committed maybe four days after my official visit. I had just never seen a place like it. It was so beautiful and diverse and green, and everyone seemed happy.”

She’d toured schools in California, including UCLA and Cal-Berkeley, “but it just felt like I would be going to my backyard,” Burton said. “I the idea of going across the country, trying something new, figuring out something in a place I’d never been before.”

More than a decade later, she’s still on the East Coast. Burton earned a bachelor’s degree from UVA’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy in 2017 and a law degree from Howard University in 2020. She’s now a director at The Raben Group, a public affairs and strategic communications firm in Washington, D.C.

Away from the office, she’s a stand-up comedian who performs five nights a week at clubs in D.C. She takes Sundays and Monday off from comedy, “mostly because I like to go to church on Sundays and then rest and not use my brain as much,” said Burton, who lives near the Navy Yard in Washington. “And then Monday is the start of my work week, so I usually like to just dedicate that solely to work.”

Otherwise, though, she’s in perpetual motion. Or so it would appear.

“You know what’s so funny?” Burton said. “Everyone assumes I’m extremely busy, which is true, but I somehow still manage to get eight hours of sleep. And I think the sneaky thing in my life that has made all of this possible is the time-management skills I got from playing volleyball.

“When you’re playing a sport, especially at the collegiate level, you have to go to class, then you have to study, and then you have to go to practice, then you have to go out of town for weekends at a time. And so you really have to be able to execute in the small amounts of time and small amounts of hours that you have. And so for me, it finally feels like 24 hours is actually a lot of time. I work from 9 to 5, 9 to 6. I get a little dinner. I go perform from 8 to 9.30 and I’m home by 10, usually asleep by 11. So I get my eight hours every night, which is nice.”

Burton attended Louisville High, a Catholic all-girls school in Woodland Hills, Calif., and she said she was prepared in many ways for what she would experience as a minority student at UVA.

“Volleyball was and still is a predominantly white sport,” Burton said, “and I did go to predominantly white schools, so being in that environment never felt odd to me. I think what felt a little different, if I’m being candid, was that Charlottesville’s a lot different than Los Angeles.

“I had always been around white people, white women, white girls, and I never felt awkward or uncomfortable. I think Charlottesville was the first time I was very aware of my race, which was something that was very new for me. What I will say is my teammates played a huge role in making me feel comfortable. I’m discovering myself a little bit, I’m wanting to go to events thrown by Black sororities and fraternities, and my teammates would go with me. They were like, ‘Show us the life you live.’ So I was blessed to have teammates that kind of stayed with me on all walks of my life as I’m figuring myself out in Charlottesville, as I’m in this new environment around new people.”

Burton did not join a Greek organization at UVA, but she was part of Black Student Leaders in Policy. “It was a group founded in Batten, and it was just a way for Black students, because we were a small minority within Batten, to really get together and make sure we were reaching our full potential both in Batten and in the policy arena afterwards.”

As president of the Black Student Leaders in Policy, she participated in the Black Presidents Council. That brought together all of the Black students who were presidents of organizations at UVA, Burton said.