Hoos Advance In NCAA Tournament With 2-1 Win Over Princeton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The fourth-seeded Virginia women’s soccer team (13-5-0) advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Princeton (14-5-0) on Friday night (Nov. 15) at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

6’ – PU: Pietra Tordin (Heather MacNab, Zoe Markesini,)

14’ – UVA: Yuna McCormack (Lia Godfrey)

48’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (Lia Godfrey)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tigers struck first with a goal off a turnover in the sixth minute of play. The Cavaliers turned the ball over near midfield and Princeton pounced on the opportunity. Zoe Markesini sent the ball ahead to Heather McNab down the left sideline. MacNab sent it forward to Pietra Tordin who made a move around the Virginia keeper who had come off her line and finished on the empty net.

Virginia equalized in the 14th minute off a goal from Yuna McCormack. The Cavaliers got possession of the ball on the right side of the field near midfield and Lia Godfrey turned on the attack. She played the ball ahead to McCormack at the center of the field 25 yards out where she picked the ball up in stride before firing her shot to the right post for the score from distance.

Virginia took the lead in the 48th minute with a goal from Maggie Cagle. Godfrey picked up the ball at the top of the defensive third and turned on the attack. The midfielder weaved her way through the defense and as she entered the attacking third she played a through ball ahead to Cagle along the right side of the box. Cagle picked up the ball in stride, sidestepped a defender and fired the shot across and in by the back post.

NOTES ON THE GAME

With her two assists, Lia Godfrey moves into eighth all-time in career assists at UVA with 29.

Maggie Cagle’s goal was her seventh of the season and her fourth game-winning goal of the season.

Yuna McCormack’s goal was her second of the season as she made her 10th appearance of the year.

With the win, Virginia improves to 3-0 all-time against Princeton with all three games played at UVA.

Virginia improved to 52-19-7 in NCAA Tournament play under head coach Steve Swanson.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“That was a good resolve from our group. We worked hard the last two weeks and it’s not very easy to sit idle for two weeks, train and come back and get a first-round opponent like Princeton. They were very good. What a great season they’ve had. Full respect to their team and program. They gave us everything they had, and we knew it was a game that could have gone either way. I’m proud of our team after going down a goal, especially the way that goal happened, and to come back and get the win on two pretty nice goals is great. We’re glad to be moving on and our fans were really fantastic tonight – they made a difference for us.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will face No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the second round of action. The location of the second-round matchup will be determined after top-seeded USC faces Sacramento State on Sunday (Nov. 17).