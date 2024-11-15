Virginia Cross Country Regionals Ready

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to travel to Rock Hill, S.C. for the 2024 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday (Nov. 15) hosted by Winthrop University. The women will kick things off with a 6k race starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k race set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

How to Follow

The 2024 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships will not be streamed. A link to live results is available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVATFCC).

Women’s 6k | 10:30 a.m.

Men’s 10k | 11:30 a.m.

Course Map

Live Results

Rankings

The Cavalier men check in at No. 13 ahead of the NCAA Southeast Regional while the Virginia women are ranked No. 15 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Five men’s teams and four women’s teams entered in the NCAA Southeast Regionals currently appear in the national rankings:

Men Women No. 5 Wake Forest No. 13 North Carolina No. 11 North Carolina No. 15 Virginia No. 13 Virginia No. 17 NC State No. 22 Furman No. 22 Furman No. 24 Eastern Kentucky (RV) Liberty



NCAA Southeast Regional Participants

Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, Elon, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Hampton, High Point, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Longwood, Louisville, Morehead State, Murray State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, North Carolina State, Northern Kentucky, Presbyterian, Radford, Richmond, South Carolina, South Carolina State, Southern Indiana, The Citadel, UNC Asheville, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro, USC Upstate, Virginia, VCU, VMI, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, William and Mary, Winthrop, Wofford.

NCAA Qualification

The top two teams out of each of the nine regional meets qualify automatically for the NCAA Championships

On Saturday (Nov. 16) the NCAA Cross Country Selection Committee will announce 13 at-large selections via a selection show at 5 p.m. ET

Virginia has qualified both men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA Championship the previous two years (2022, 2023)

Last season the Cavalier women placed third while the men placed fifth at the southeast regional meet with both teams securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships

Additional Notes