Virginia Announces 2025 Cross Country Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s director of cross country, Vin Lananna, announced the program’s 2025 schedule today (June 26). The Cavaliers are set to compete at home three times this season including the Virginia Invitational, Panorama Farms Invitational and the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships. The Cavaliers enter the 2025 season after a successful 2024 season where the men’s team won the NCAA Southeast Regional and the women’s team finished runner-up. Both teams earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Cross Country Championships where the Cavalier men recorded a 21st place finish while the women finished in the top 15 with a 14th place finish.

The Cavaliers will open their season on the road at the Spider Alumni Open in Richmond, Va. (Aug. 30), before hosting the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms (Sept. 12). The postseason will see the team travel to Louisville, Ky. for the ACC Cross Country Championships (Oct. 31) before returning home to host the NCAA Southeast Regional (Nov. 14) at Panorama Farms. The season will culminate with the team looking to make a return trip to Columbia, Mo. for the NCAA Cross Country Championships (Nov. 22).