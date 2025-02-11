𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗚𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡🏃♂️📚🧠
Martin Named ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 21 Cavaliers on All-ACC Academic Teams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Feb.11) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track & field and cross country program has been named the men’s ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year leading an All-ACC Academic Team consisting of 21 cavalier men and women.
The American Studies and Media Studies major continues to add to his list of honors following an All-American campaign in cross country. Martin won the ACC Cross Country Championships for the fourth time in program history setting the championships record with his time of 22:17.6 for the 8k course. At the NCAA Championships, Martin finished 13th to earn the first All-American honors in cross country course of his career. He becomes the first Cavalier in program history to be named ACC Performer of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for cross country.
The Cavaliers placed a total of 21 student athletes (11 women, 10 men) on the All-ACC Academic teams, second most on the men’s side and tied with North Carolina and Syracuse for third most on the women’s side of any ACC program.
Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Cross Country Championships and/or the NCAA Cross Country Championships during the most recent season.
Women’s All-ACC Academic Selections (11)
Margot Appleton, Virginia, Cognitive Science
Sophie Atkinson, Virginia, Economics/American Studies
Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Undeclared
Tatum David, Virginia, Undeclared
Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Media Studies
Luci Ilnicki-Lambert, Virginia, Public Policy & Leadership
Stella Kermes, Virginia, Undeclared
Camryn Menninger, Commerce
Tatum Olesen, Virginia, Undeclared
Sarah Peer, Virginia, Undeclared
Jenny Schilling, Virginia, Computer Science
Men’s All-ACC Academic Selections (10)
Will Anthony, Virginia, Physics/Mathematics
Jack Eliason, Virginia, Education
Jacob Hunter, Virginia, Educational Psychology
Andrew Jones, Virginia, Kinesiology
Gary Martin, Virginia, American Studies/Media Studies
Nate Mountain, Virginia, Commerce
Wes Porter, Virginia, Accounting
Scott Sikorski, Virginia, Computer Science
Justin Wachtel, Virginia, Commerce
Jimmy Wischusen, Virginia, Undeclared
