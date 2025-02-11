Martin Named ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 21 Cavaliers on All-ACC Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Feb.11) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track & field and cross country program has been named the men’s ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year leading an All-ACC Academic Team consisting of 21 cavalier men and women.

The American Studies and Media Studies major continues to add to his list of honors following an All-American campaign in cross country. Martin won the ACC Cross Country Championships for the fourth time in program history setting the championships record with his time of 22:17.6 for the 8k course. At the NCAA Championships, Martin finished 13th to earn the first All-American honors in cross country course of his career. He becomes the first Cavalier in program history to be named ACC Performer of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for cross country.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗚𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡🏃‍♂️📚🧠 ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year!!

🗞️: https://t.co/lbMdFwAJc2#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TpKeBdcyTt — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) February 11, 2025

The Cavaliers placed a total of 21 student athletes (11 women, 10 men) on the All-ACC Academic teams, second most on the men’s side and tied with North Carolina and Syracuse for third most on the women’s side of any ACC program.

Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Cross Country Championships and/or the NCAA Cross Country Championships during the most recent season.

Women’s All-ACC Academic Selections (11)

Margot Appleton, Virginia, Cognitive Science

Sophie Atkinson, Virginia, Economics/American Studies

Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Undeclared

Tatum David, Virginia, Undeclared

Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Media Studies

Luci Ilnicki-Lambert, Virginia, Public Policy & Leadership

Stella Kermes, Virginia, Undeclared

Camryn Menninger, Commerce

Tatum Olesen, Virginia, Undeclared

Sarah Peer, Virginia, Undeclared

Jenny Schilling, Virginia, Computer Science

Men’s All-ACC Academic Selections (10)

Will Anthony, Virginia, Physics/Mathematics

Jack Eliason, Virginia, Education

Jacob Hunter, Virginia, Educational Psychology

Andrew Jones, Virginia, Kinesiology

Gary Martin, Virginia, American Studies/Media Studies

Nate Mountain, Virginia, Commerce

Wes Porter, Virginia, Accounting

Scott Sikorski, Virginia, Computer Science

Justin Wachtel, Virginia, Commerce

Jimmy Wischusen, Virginia, Undeclared