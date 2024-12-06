Martin Named ACC Men's Performer of the Year for Cross Country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday (Dec. 6) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track & field program has been named the ACC Men’s Performer of the Year for the 2024 cross country season.

Martin won the 2024 ACC Cross Country Championship in record setting fashion at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. (Nov. 1). Completing the 8k course in 22:17.6, Martin finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field. The Warminster, Pa. native is just the third Cavalier in program history to win the ACC Cross Country Championship individual title alongside Ryan Foster (2008) and Emil Keineking (2009, 2010). A three-time All-ACC honoree on the track, Martin notched his second All-ACC Cross Country honor in three seasons.

Martin opened his 2024 campaign with an 18th place finish at the 2024 Nuttycombe Invitational clocking 23:49.8 for 8k. At the Panorama Farms Invitational, Martin took home the victory on his home course clocking the fifth-fastest all-time (22:58.9) for the 8k course in Earlysville, Va. Increasing the distance from 8k to 10k proved no issue for Martin who recorded an eighth place finish in a then personal best of 30:00.3 to help the Virginia men’s team win the NCAA Southeast Regional and earn an automatic team bid to the NCAA Championship.

In his third year at Virginia, Martin recorded an impressive cross country season as the ACC Champion went on to finish 13th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships clocking new personal-best 29:02.3 for 10k. With two All-American accolades to his name on the track, Martin earned his first All-American status for cross country in Madison, Wis.

Martin is set to take the line for the first time this indoor season in the 3000-meters at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass. on Saturday (Dec. 6).