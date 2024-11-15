Virginia Wrestling Signs Eight In 2025 Recruiting Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Steve Garland announced the signing of eight student-athletes in the class of 2025 on Friday (Nov. 15). All eight wrestlers in the class are ranked among the top 250 wrestlers in the nation according to MatScouts.

“I think this is a fantastic class,” Garland said. “I want to publicly thank our staff for all the work they put into recruiting and securing such a good group of guys. This class features state champs, high school national champs, a Fargo champ and a world team member in addition to several other notable accolades. It is a high-level group, and we have high expectations for them. The biggest thing is we trust they are bought into us as coaches. They know we believe in them and they in turn believe in us. They wanted a school that could help them 20 years from now not just four years from now. We think UVA is that place. We are excited to get them on Grounds and grow “

VIRGINIA WRESTLING 2025 RECRUITING CLASS

Macon Ayers | 165 | Goodview, Va. | Staunton River High School

Ranked No. 173 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250

2x NHSCA All-American

Fargo All-American

2x VHSL State Champion

Adam Butler | 149/157 | Avon, Ohio | St. Edward

• Ranked No. 221 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250

2x Ohio state finalist

3x Ohio state place winner

3x Northeast Ohio First Team selection

Rocco Hayes | 125 | Orland Park, Ill. | Carl Sandburg High School

Ranked No. 12 at 113 pounds by FloWrestling

Ranked No. 175 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250

Fargo National Champion

Super 32 Finalist

2x Illinois state place winner

Aiden King | 141/149 | Columbus, Ohio | Bishop Hartley

Ranked No. 119 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250

2024 Ohio state champion

2x Ohio state finalist

3x Ohio state place winner

Jayce Paridon | 141/149 | Green Cove Springs, Fla. | Lake Highland Prep

Ranked No. 110 overall on the MatScouts Class of 2025 Big Board Top 250

Ranked No. 73 overall on FloWrestling 2025 Big Board Top 100

Ranked No. 7 at 138 pounds by FloWrestling

Prep Nationals All-American

Florida state champion and 3x state place winner

Emmitt Sherlock | 174 | Linthicum, Md. | The Gilman School

Ranked No. 43 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250

Ranked No. 49 overall on the FloWrestling 2025 Big Board Top 100

Ranked No. 8 at 175 pounds by FloWrestling

3x National Prep All-American and Fargo All-American

NHSCA National Champion

U17 World Team Member in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman

Lincoln Shulaw | 184 | Columbus, Ohio | Saint Francis DeSales

Ranked No. 209 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250

2x Ohio state finalist

Ethan Timar | 125/133 | Brunswick, Ohio | St. Edward