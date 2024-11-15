Virginia Wrestling Signs Eight In 2025 Recruiting Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Steve Garland announced the signing of eight student-athletes in the class of 2025 on Friday (Nov. 15). All eight wrestlers in the class are ranked among the top 250 wrestlers in the nation according to MatScouts.
“I think this is a fantastic class,” Garland said. “I want to publicly thank our staff for all the work they put into recruiting and securing such a good group of guys. This class features state champs, high school national champs, a Fargo champ and a world team member in addition to several other notable accolades. It is a high-level group, and we have high expectations for them. The biggest thing is we trust they are bought into us as coaches. They know we believe in them and they in turn believe in us. They wanted a school that could help them 20 years from now not just four years from now. We think UVA is that place. We are excited to get them on Grounds and grow “
VIRGINIA WRESTLING 2025 RECRUITING CLASS
Macon Ayers | 165 | Goodview, Va. | Staunton River High School
- Ranked No. 173 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- 2x NHSCA All-American
- Fargo All-American
- 2x VHSL State Champion
Adam Butler | 149/157 | Avon, Ohio | St. Edward
• Ranked No. 221 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- 2x Ohio state finalist
- 3x Ohio state place winner
- 3x Northeast Ohio First Team selection
Rocco Hayes | 125 | Orland Park, Ill. | Carl Sandburg High School
- Ranked No. 12 at 113 pounds by FloWrestling
- Ranked No. 175 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- Fargo National Champion
- Super 32 Finalist
- 2x Illinois state place winner
Aiden King | 141/149 | Columbus, Ohio | Bishop Hartley
- Ranked No. 119 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- 2024 Ohio state champion
- 2x Ohio state finalist
- 3x Ohio state place winner
Jayce Paridon | 141/149 | Green Cove Springs, Fla. | Lake Highland Prep
- Ranked No. 110 overall on the MatScouts Class of 2025 Big Board Top 250
- Ranked No. 73 overall on FloWrestling 2025 Big Board Top 100
- Ranked No. 7 at 138 pounds by FloWrestling
- Prep Nationals All-American
- Florida state champion and 3x state place winner
Emmitt Sherlock | 174 | Linthicum, Md. | The Gilman School
- Ranked No. 43 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- Ranked No. 49 overall on the FloWrestling 2025 Big Board Top 100
- Ranked No. 8 at 175 pounds by FloWrestling
- 3x National Prep All-American and Fargo All-American
- NHSCA National Champion
- U17 World Team Member in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman
Lincoln Shulaw | 184 | Columbus, Ohio | Saint Francis DeSales
- Ranked No. 209 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- 2x Ohio state finalist
Ethan Timar | 125/133 | Brunswick, Ohio | St. Edward
- Ranked No. 204 overall on the MatScouts 2025 Big Board Top 250
- 2023 Ohio state champion
- 2x Ohio state finalist