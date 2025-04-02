Hamilton, Montaperto Named NWCA Scholar All-America Selections

Nick Hamilton and Kyle Montaperto of the Virginia wrestling team have been named Scholar All-America honorees by the National Wrestling Coaches Association it was announced by the organization on Wednesday (April 2) with the release of the annual team.

It is the second straight year for Hamilton and Montaperto to receive the distinction.

Eligibility for the award is based on a sliding scaled depending on achievement throughout the season. Wrestlers who finish in the top eight in their weight class at the NCAA Championships must have a 3.0 GPA, while NCAA qualifiers must have a 3.2 GPA. Wrestlers who qualify for their conference tournament only must have a 3.5 GPA, while wrestlers who have a 60 percent win percentage and a 3.5 GPA but do not qualify for any postseason are also eligible for the award.

“The NWCA is proud to recognize these outstanding individuals who embody excellence in both athletics and academics,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer.