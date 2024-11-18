Five Cavaliers to Play in NCAA Individual Championships

WACO, TEXAS – Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Senior Elaine Chervinsky, junior Annabelle Xu, and graduate student Sara Ziodato will compete in the singles main draw. The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 19).
In doubles, senior Melodie Collard and Chervinsky, and freshman Martina Genis Salas and Xu will play in the doubles main draw. The round of 32 for doubles will begin on Wednesday (Nov. 20).
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
- Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This will be Xu’s second time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season. This is her first time competing in doubles
- This is Chervinsky’s second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship after making the tournament her freshman year
- This is the second time that Collard and Chervinsky will compete in the doubles tournament after being a 5-8 seed in last season’s championship
- This will be the first time Ziodato and Genis Salas have competed at the NCAA Individual Championships
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship three times (Danielle Collins – 2014, 2016, Emma Navarro – 2021)
- Virginia has never won the NCAA Doubles Championship
SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. [9-16] #52 Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU), Tuesday 1:30 pm
R64: #48 Sara Ziodato (VA) vs. #45 Lily Jones (MICH), Tuesday 2 pm
R64: #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #97 Elise Wagle (UCLA), Tuesday 4 pm
Doubles
R32: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. #35 Anna Marie Weissheim/Amelia Honer (UCSB), Wednesday TBA
R32: #30 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. [3] Avelina Sayfetdinova/Mariia Hlahola (TT), Wednesday TBA