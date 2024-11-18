Five Cavaliers to Play in NCAA Individual Championships

WACO, TEXAS – Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Senior Elaine Chervinsky, junior Annabelle Xu, and graduate student Sara Ziodato will compete in the singles main draw. The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 19).

In doubles, senior Melodie Collard and Chervinsky, and freshman Martina Genis Salas and Xu will play in the doubles main draw. The round of 32 for doubles will begin on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day

Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt

