Eight Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eight members of the Virginia women’s tennis team were named to the All-ACC Women’s Tennis Academic Team in honors announced Monday (July 7) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Graduate student Sara Ziodato and senior Elaine Chervinsky were named to the team for the fourth time in their Cavalier careers. Senior Melodie Collard and junior Annabelle Xu made the team for the third time. Junior Meggie Navarro earned her second straight honor.

This is the first time freshmen Martina Genis Salas, Isabelle Lacy, and sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro have been named to the team.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.