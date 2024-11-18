Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Swimming & Diving
. Swimming & Diving

Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving at the Tennessee Invitational

SEC Network +
UVA Swimming & Diving Instagram
UVA Swimming & Diving X
UVA Swimming & Diving Facebook
Get the Meet Mobile App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee Invitational, being held Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Nov. 22 at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Virginia will not swim in Tuesday’s lone event (800 Free Relay), and will begin competition on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20).

The event will be scored as a double-dual meet between Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. UNC Asheville will also be competing but only in diving.

All events will be conducted as prelims/finals events, with these exceptions that will be timed finals: all relays, and 1650 Freestyle. All heats of the 1650 will swim in the morning except the top-eight swimmers.

Finals will swim D/C/B/A format. The A final will consist of the fastest two qualifiers in each event. The B final will consist of qualifiers 3-8. C and D will be non-scoring finals with a full eight athletes. For diving, the top 12 will proceed to finals for both springboard events. Platform will be a finals-only event.

The 50 freestyle will consist of a prelims on Wednesday morning, a semifinal on Wednesday night. We will run Bonus heats of the 50 Free on Wednesday night.

Thursday night will be a Super final A and a B final for the rest of the athletes.

The meet will be contested as a series of dual meets between the three teams. Only three athletes max from each team can progress into the A/B finals.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • The meet will stream live on SEC Network + on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (prelims and finals)
  • Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
  • Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

MEET NOTES

  • The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 21
  • The Virginia women are 2-0 in dual meets. The men are 0-2
  • The Tennessee women are ranked No. 8 and the men No. 11
  • The Kentucky men are receiving votes while the women are unranked

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Event Schedule
Tuesday 
Finals – 6 pm
800 Free Relay
Wednesday 
Swimming Prelims – 10 am
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
Diving Prelims – 12 pm
Women’s 3-meter
Men’s 1-meter
Finals – 5 pm/6 pm
Women’s 3-meter (5 pm)
200 Free Relay (6 pm)
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free (Semifinals)
Men’s 1-meter
400 medley Relay
Thursday
Swimming Prelims – 10 am
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
Diving Prelims – 12 pm
Men’s 3-meter
Women’s 1-meter
Finals – 5 pm/6 pm
Men’s 3-meter (5 pm)
200 Medley Relay (6 pm)
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
50 Free (Finals)
Women’s 1-meter
Friday
Swimming Prelims – 10 am
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Finals – 12 pm
1650 Free Time Trials – 3:30 pm
Finals – 5 pm
1650 Free (Final Heats)
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay

UP NEXT

  • Select Cavaliers will be competing at the 2024 US Open Championships, being held Dec. 4-7 in Greensboro, N.C.

Related Stories