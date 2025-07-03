Cavaliers Earn CSCAA Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced the selection of Scholar All-America Teams for the Spring 2025 semester. Both the Virginia men’s and women’s teams were honored with 32 individuals also being lauded as Scholar All-Americans.

To earn this prestigious honor, teams were required to achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.00 or higher during the Spring 2025 semester. The Cavalier men posted a 3.427 with the women earning a 3.518.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections, must have also earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and met a “B” time standard for the national championship or qualified for a diving zone qualification meet.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

Men

David King (1st Team)

Jack Aikins (1st Team)

Spencer Nicholas (1st Team)

Colin Bitz (2nd Team)

Connor Boyle (2nd Team)

Hayden Bellotti (2nd Team)

Jack Madoch (2nd Team)

Matthew Heilman (2nd Team)

Nicholas Sanders (2nd Team)

Sam O’Brien (2nd Team)

Teddy Cross (2nd Team)

Tristen Davin (2nd Team)

Women