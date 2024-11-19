Day One Complete at NCAA Individual Championships

WACO, TEXAS – Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Senior Elaine Chervinsky and junior Annabelle Xu advanced to the round of 32 with victories on Tuesday (Nov. 19). Chervinsky topped Emilija Tverijonaite from Arizona State in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. Xu came from behind to defeat Elise Wagle from UCLA 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1. Chervinsky and Xu will play in the round of 32 on Wednesday (Nov. 20). Graduate student Sara Ziodato also played in the round of 64 but fell to Lily Jones of Michigan 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, senior Melodie Collard and Chervinsky, and freshman Martina Genis Salas and Xu will play in the round of 32 on Wednesday (Nov. 20).
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
- Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This will be Xu’s second time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season. This is her first time competing in doubles
- This is Chervinsky’s second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship after making the tournament her freshman year
- This is the second time that Collard and Chervinsky will compete in the doubles tournament after being a 5-8 seed in last season’s championship
- This will be the first time Ziodato and Genis Salas have competed at the NCAA Individual Championships
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship three times (Danielle Collins – 2014, 2016, Emma Navarro – 2021)
- Virginia has never won the NCAA Doubles Championship
RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [9-16] #52 Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU) 7-5, 6-2
R64: 45 Lily Jones (MICH) def. #48 Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-4, 6-4
R64: #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #97 Elise Wagle (UCLA) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1
R32: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. [9-16] #64 Alexis Blokhina (STAN), Wednesday 11:30 am
R32: #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. [9-16] #8 Savannah Broadus (PD), Wednesday 1 pm
Doubles
R32: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. #17 Reece Carter/Alexia Jacobs (WASH), Wednesday 5 pm
R32: #30 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. [3] Avelina Sayfetdinova/Mariia Hlahola (TT), Wednesday 6:30 pm