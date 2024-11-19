Day One Complete at NCAA Individual Championships

WACO, TEXAS – Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Senior Elaine Chervinsky and junior Annabelle Xu advanced to the round of 32 with victories on Tuesday (Nov. 19). Chervinsky topped Emilija Tverijonaite from Arizona State in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. Xu came from behind to defeat Elise Wagle from UCLA 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1. Chervinsky and Xu will play in the round of 32 on Wednesday (Nov. 20). Graduate student Sara Ziodato also played in the round of 64 but fell to Lily Jones of Michigan 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, senior Melodie Collard and Chervinsky, and freshman Martina Genis Salas and Xu will play in the round of 32 on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day

Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt

