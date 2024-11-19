Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving at the Tennessee Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee Invitational, being held Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Nov. 22 at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Virginia will not swim in Tuesday’s lone event (800 Free Relay), and will begin competition on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20).

The event will be scored as a double-dual meet between Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. UNC Asheville will also be competing but only in diving.

All events will be conducted as prelims/finals events, with these exceptions that will be timed finals: all relays, and 1650 Freestyle. All heats of the 1650 will swim in the morning except the top-eight swimmers.

Finals will swim D/C/B/A format. The A final will be a Super Final between the fastest two qualifiers in each event. The B final will consist of qualifiers 3-8. Swimmers in the B Final can’t score more than the swimmers in Super Final even if they have a better time. C and D will be non-scoring finals with a full eight athletes.

For diving, the top 12 will proceed to finals for both springboard events. Platform will be a finals-only event.

The meet will be contested as a series of dual meets between the three teams. Only three athletes max from each team can progress into the A/B finals.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet will stream live on SEC Network + on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (prelims and finals)

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

MEET NOTES

The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 21

The Virginia women are 2-0 in dual meets. The men are 0-2

The Tennessee women are ranked No. 8 and the men No. 11

The Kentucky men are receiving votes while the women are unranked

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Event Schedule

Tuesday

Finals – 6 pm

800 Free Relay

Wednesday

Swimming Prelims – 10 am

500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Diving Prelims – 12 pm Women’s 1-meter Men’s 3-meter Finals – 5 pm/6 pm Women’s 1-meter (5 pm) 200 Free Relay (6 pm) 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Men’s 3-meter diving 400 Medley Relay Thursday Swimming Prelims – 10 am 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Back 100 Breast Diving Prelims – 12 pm Men’s 1-meter Women’s 3-meter Finals – 5 pm/6 pm Men’s 1-meter (5 pm) 200 Medley Relay (6 pm) 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Back 100 Breast Women’s 3-meter Friday Swimming Prelims – 10 am 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Finals – 12 pm 1650 Free Time Trials – 3:30 pm Finals – 5 pm 1650 Free (Final Heats) 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay

