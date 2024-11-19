Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving at the Tennessee Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee Invitational, being held Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Nov. 22 at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.
Virginia will not swim in Tuesday’s lone event (800 Free Relay), and will begin competition on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20).
The event will be scored as a double-dual meet between Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. UNC Asheville will also be competing but only in diving.
All events will be conducted as prelims/finals events, with these exceptions that will be timed finals: all relays, and 1650 Freestyle. All heats of the 1650 will swim in the morning except the top-eight swimmers.
Finals will swim D/C/B/A format. The A final will be a Super Final between the fastest two qualifiers in each event. The B final will consist of qualifiers 3-8. Swimmers in the B Final can’t score more than the swimmers in Super Final even if they have a better time. C and D will be non-scoring finals with a full eight athletes.
For diving, the top 12 will proceed to finals for both springboard events. Platform will be a finals-only event.
The meet will be contested as a series of dual meets between the three teams. Only three athletes max from each team can progress into the A/B finals.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- The meet will stream live on SEC Network + on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (prelims and finals)
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
MEET NOTES
- The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 21
- The Virginia women are 2-0 in dual meets. The men are 0-2
- The Tennessee women are ranked No. 8 and the men No. 11
- The Kentucky men are receiving votes while the women are unranked
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
UP NEXT
- Select Cavaliers will be competing at the 2024 US Open Championships, being held Dec. 4-7 in Greensboro, N.C.