Chervinsky, Two Doubles Teams Advance to NCAA Round of 16

WACO, TEXAS – Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Senior Elaine Chervinsky advanced to the round of 16 with a straight sets win on Wednesday (Nov. 20) against Alexis Blokhina of Stanford 6-3, 7-5. Chervinsky trailed 5-1 in the second set but stormed back to win six straight games, saving set points along the way to win the set and the match. Chervinsky will play the top seed Mary Stoiana from Texas A&M in the round of 16 on Thursday (Nov. 21).

Junior Annabelle Xu won her first round match on Tuesday (Nov. 19) but fell in the round of 32 in straight sets on Wednesday to Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, senior Melodie Collard and Chervinsky advanced to the round of 16 with a 7-5, 2-6, [10-6] victory over Carter and Jacobs of Washington. Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas also advanced to the round of 16, winning 6-4, 6-0 over Sayfetdinova and Hlahola of Texas Tech. Both Cavalier teams will play in the round of 16 on Thursday (Nov. 21).

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day

Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt

TOURNAMENT NOTES