Chervinsky, Two Doubles Teams Advance to NCAA Round of 16

WACO, TEXAS – Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Senior Elaine Chervinsky advanced to the round of 16 with a straight sets win on Wednesday (Nov. 20) against Alexis Blokhina of Stanford 6-3, 7-5. Chervinsky trailed 5-1 in the second set but stormed back to win six straight games, saving set points along the way to win the set and the match. Chervinsky will play the top seed Mary Stoiana from Texas A&M in the round of 16 on Thursday (Nov. 21).
Junior Annabelle Xu won her first round match on Tuesday (Nov. 19) but fell in the round of 32 in straight sets on Wednesday to Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, senior Melodie Collard and Chervinsky advanced to the round of 16 with a 7-5, 2-6, [10-6] victory over Carter and Jacobs of Washington. Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas also advanced to the round of 16, winning 6-4, 6-0 over Sayfetdinova and Hlahola of Texas Tech. Both Cavalier teams will play in the round of 16 on Thursday (Nov. 21).
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
- Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This will be Xu’s second time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season. This is her first time competing in doubles
- This is Chervinsky’s second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship after making the tournament her freshman year
- This is the second time that Collard and Chervinsky will compete in the doubles tournament after being a 5-8 seed in last season’s championship
- This will be the first time Ziodato and Genis Salas have competed at the NCAA Individual Championships
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship three times (Danielle Collins – 2014, 2016, Emma Navarro – 2021)
- Virginia has never won the NCAA Doubles Championship
RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [9-16] #52 Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU) 7-5, 6-2
R64: 45 Lily Jones (MICH) def. #48 Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-4, 6-4
R64: #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #97 Elise Wagle (UCLA) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1
R32: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [9-16] #64 Alexis Blokhina (STAN) 6-3, 7-5
R32: [9-16] #8 Savannah Broadus (PD), def. #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-0, 6-3
R16: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. [1] #1 Mary Stoiana (TAMU), Thursday 11 am
Doubles
R32: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. #17 Reece Carter/Alexia Jacobs (WASH) 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (7)
R32: #30 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. [3] Avelina Sayfetdinova/Mariia Hlahola (TT) 6-4, 6-0
R16: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. Guillermina Grant/Aysegul Mert (UGA), Thursday 4 pm
R16: #30 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #18 Ava Hrastar/DJ Bennett (AU), Thursday 3:30 pm