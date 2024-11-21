Competition Ratchets Up for Hoos in Bahamas

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — First came games against Campbell and Coppin State at John Paul Jones Arena, then a clash with Villanova in Baltimore.

The University of Virginia men’s basketball team has yet to face a ranked opponent this season, but that’s about to change. At the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, UVA (3-0) will meet No. 11 Tennessee (4-0) late Thursday night and then take on No. 13 Baylor or No. 22 St. John’s on Friday night.

These late-November tournaments have become staples of the Wahoos’ non-conference schedules.

“The benefit is you get to play against high-level competition early on in the season,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said Tuesday at JPJ. “It truly is a great test for your team to gauge where you are. I think our schedule has created that for us. Every single game has gotten a little tougher, and that’s the goal. This is really tough right now, but this is what you want. You want to be in this environment. The best part about it is that we get to do this, but then you also get to spend some quality time with your team in a different country. You do get to build things that impact winning, which is your connection with one another, spending quality time together.”

The Cavaliers’ roster includes six newcomers—four transfers and two freshmen—and the team is still forming its identity. But these November tournaments are useful even for teams that haven’t had much turnover, Sanchez said. “I’m not sure you could ever say we’re too close, or we know enough about one another.”

Junior guard Isaac McKneely is one of Virginia’s veterans. As a freshman in 2022-23, McKneely helped the Cavaliers defeat No. 5 Baylor and No. 19 Illinois at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. The Hoos went 1-1 at the Fort Myers Tipoff Classic in Florida last November, losing to Wisconsin and defeating West Virginia. Now comes a chance for Virginia to play outside the United States.

“Obviously, we’re there for the basketball piece of it, but in our free time we just enjoy the Bahamas,” McKneely said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to bond early in the season, and I think it just will lead to success throughout the season as well.”

Such trips mix work and leisure.

“We preach a lot about being where your feet are,” Sanchez said, “and at this tournament when we’re on the basketball court we’re going to be where our feet are. We’re going to focus, we’re going to lock in, we’re going to work hard. When they have the sand under their feet, I want them to be where their feet are. I want them to be on the beach. I want them to enjoy the sand. I want them to enjoy the salt water.”

McKneely said: “Obviously, when we’re playing basketball or watching film, whatever it is, we’re locked in, but we’re in the Bahamas, so we’ve got to be sure to enjoy that, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”