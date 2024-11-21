No. 4 seed Virginia Faces No. 5 seed Wisconsin Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team (13-5-0) faces Wisconsin (10-5-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to be played at Great Park in Irvine, Calif. Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the region, while Wisconsin is the No. 5 seed. Kick is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The games are being hosted by USC which is the top-seeded team in the region.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s game will be available for stream on ESPN3 which is on the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com. Live stats are also available for the game and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

QUICK KICKS

Virginia faces Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, marking the 24 th appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Steve Swanson and 36th overall appearance.

appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Steve Swanson and 36th overall appearance. Virginia has advanced to at least the second round under Swanson in every NCAA Tournament appearance and to the third round or farther in 20 of 23 previous appearances under Swanson.

It’s the third B1G foe for the Hoos in 2024 with UVA wins over Northwestern and Penn State in the books.

The Hoos earned an NCAA bid and a four seed by playing the nation’s 13th toughest schedule and an RPI of 10, going 12-5 against a slate that featured five teams in the top 10 of the RPI.

Lia Godfrey has been rounding into form down the stretch and delivered her first assist of the season at No. 12 Virginia Tech and two assists in the win over Princeton. She now has 10 assists on game-winning goals in her career.

Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the season against Clemson and now has six game-winning goals in her career – second behind Maggie Cagle (9) among active UVA players. Cagle hit her ninth game-winning goal in the comeback win over Princeton in the first round.

Godfrey and Cagle are the duo that pace the Virginia offense over the last three years as Godfrey has tallied 63 points and Cagle has tallied 62 points for her career.

Cagle was named an All-ACC honoree for the third time when she picked up third-team honors in a vote of the league’s coaches this season.

Meredith McDermott has been timely with her strikes, hitting her fourth game-winning goal this season at No. 12 Virginia Tech. She has five total goals this season with four being game winners.

THE SERIES WITH WISCONSIN

Virginia and Wisconsin have met six times with the series split 3-3-0 heading into this weekend’s matchup.

The Cavaliers won the first three meetings, while Wisconsin has won three straight to even the series.

The last meeting came in the 2017 season with the Badgers taking a 1-0 victory over the Hoos in Charlottesville.

A DEEPER LOOK AT VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT