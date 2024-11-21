Gretchen Walsh Sets American Record on Day Two of Tennessee Invitational

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed the second of the three-day Tennessee Invitational meet Thursday (Nov. 21) at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatics Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Senior Gretchen Walsh set an American record in the first individual event of the evening. Walsh’s 47.35 in the 100 Butterfly is an American, NCAA, US Open, Virginia program, meet and pool record, topping her own previous record of 47.42.

Freshman Spencer Nicholas set a program record in the 100 Fly in prelims, only to break it in the evening finals. His time of 44.41 also ranks 11th all-time for American swimmers in that event. It was the first of two program records set on the night as junior Sebastien Sergile set the school record in the 200 Free with a 1:32.38.

Grad student Noah Nichols won the lone race for the men, taking the 100 Breast (51.32).

Both sophomore Claire Curzan and junior Aimee Canny advanced to two Super Finals after finishing in the top two in the prelims. Curzan won the 100 Back (49:37) and finished second in the 100 Fly to Walsh. Canny won the 200 Free (1:42.67) and was second in the 100 Breast.

Freshman Leah Hayes won the 400 IM and the women took the 200 Medley Relay, giving them five race wins in the session’s six finals.

The meet is a double-dual against Tennessee and Kentucky. The top two times in the morning preliminaries advance to a Super Final. Positions 3-8 advance to the B-Final. C and D finals are also competed, but no points are awarded.

Virginia leads both duals on the women’s side. The men trail Tennessee but are leading Kentucky.

Team Scores (After Day II)

Women: Virginia 147, Tennessee 110

Women: Virginia 192, Kentucky 156

Men: Tennessee 178, Virginia 76

Men: Virginia 156, Kentucky 100

CAVALIER NOTES

Lizzy Kaye won 3M Diving, adding to her 1M victory on Wednesday

Leah Hayes’s 4:01.34 in the 400 IM is the third fastest time in program history

Claire Curzan’s 49.37 in the 100 Back is the second fastest time in program history

Gretchen Walsh opened the meet with a 22.80 in the 50 back split of the 200 Medley Relay

Walsh’s record-setting time in the 100 Fly was the This is the 59 th time a Virginia swimmer has broken an American record since 2021

time a Virginia swimmer has broken an American record since 2021 Sebastien Sergile’s 200 Free broke a record that had stood since 2010. Scot Robinson set the old mark of 1:32.45

