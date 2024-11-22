Cavaliers Set for 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championship

MADISON, Wis. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country program is set to compete at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 23) at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course in Madison, Wis. Both Virginia teams qualified automatically out of the Southeast Regional. The women’s 6k is set to start at 10:20 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 11:10 a.m. ET.
The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live on ESPNU and the ESPN app beginning at 9:30 a.m. Links to broadcast and live results are available at VirginiaSports.com Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Women’s 6k | 10:20 a.m. ET
Men’s 10k | 11:10 a.m. ET
Awards | ~ Approx. 12 p.m. ET
The Cavalier men check in at No. 11 ahead of the NCAA Championships while the Virginia women are ranked No. 17 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams from the ACC, the most from any conference, are ranked in the top 30 in the National Poll.
|Men
|Women
|No.9 Stanford
|No. 5 Notre Dame
|No. 10 North Carolina
|No. 8 Stanford
|No.11 Virginia
|No. 13 NC State
|No. 13 Notre Dame
|No. 17 Virginia
|No. 14 Wake Forest
|No. 18 Florida State
|No.17 Syracuse
|No. 21 North Carolina
|No. 26 Virginia Tech
|No. 25 Syracuse
|No. 27 Boston College
Latest DI Men’s USTFCCCA Ranking | Women’s USTFCCCA Ranking (11/18)
Top 30 Teams by Conference
|Men
|Women
|ACC – 7
|ACC – 8
|Big 12 – 4
|Big 10 – 6
|Big 10, Big East, Mountain West, SEC – 3
|SEC – 5
|Ivy League – 2
|Big 12 – 4
|WAC, Big Sky, American, ASUN, SoCon – 1
|Big East – 2
|Mountain West, ASUN, Big Sky, WCC, ASUN – 1
Virginia NCAA Championship Notes
- The Virginia men and women will make their third consecutive appearances at the NCAA Cross Country Championships
- Last season, the Virginia men finished 22nd with 512 points
- Virginia’s top finishers include Will Anthony and Yasin Sado with top 100 finishes in 61st and 73rd place
- The Cavalier men’s highest NCAA finish came in 1984 when UVA placed fifth marking the only time the men have placed in the nation’s top-10
- Last time Wisconsin hosted the championships in 2018, Brent Demarest garnered All-American honors. Demarest remains the most recent Cavalier to earn the honor.
- Gary Martin comes off of winning the ACC Championship in championship record fashion clocking 22:17.6 for the 8k course
- The Virginia men recently won the Southeast Regional with a total of 79 points to automatically qualify for the championships in Madison, Wis.
- Last season, the Virginia women finished 15th overall with 400 points
- Virginia’s top finisher was Jenny Schilling in 39th place (20:06.4). Schilling became the first Cavalier to earn All-American honors in cross country since Barbara Shtehler in 2013.
- The Virginia women’s highest team finish came in 2001 and 2022 when the Cavaliers finished in ninth place
- Two women have been crowned champions in the orange and blue including Margaret Gross (1979 AAU) and Lesley Welch (1982 NCAA, 1982 TAC)
- The Cavalier women have won two NCAA cross country championships (1981, 1982) in the first two seasons of the program’s existence
- The Virginia women recently finished second as a team at the Southeast Regional to automatically qualify to the NCAA Championships
- Eight Cavaliers recently earned All-Region honors for their performances at the NCAA Southeast Regional including Margot Appleton, Sophie Atkinson, Gillian Bushee, Jenny Schilling, Will Anthony, Andrew Jones, Gary Martin and Nate Mountain
- Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Vin Lananna has won five NCAA cross country championships during his time at Stanford and Oregon. His last title came with the Oregon men in 2008