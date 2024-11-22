Cavaliers Set for 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championship

MADISON, Wis. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country program is set to compete at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 23) at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course in Madison, Wis. Both Virginia teams qualified automatically out of the Southeast Regional. The women’s 6k is set to start at 10:20 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 11:10 a.m. ET.

How to Follow

The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live on ESPNU and the ESPN app beginning at 9:30 a.m. Links to broadcast and live results are available at VirginiaSports.com Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Women’s 6k | 10:20 a.m. ET

Men’s 10k | 11:10 a.m. ET

Awards | ~ Approx. 12 p.m. ET

Course Map

Live Results

Live Stream

Rankings

The Cavalier men check in at No. 11 ahead of the NCAA Championships while the Virginia women are ranked No. 17 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams from the ACC, the most from any conference, are ranked in the top 30 in the National Poll.

Men Women No.9 Stanford No. 5 Notre Dame No. 10 North Carolina No. 8 Stanford No.11 Virginia No. 13 NC State No. 13 Notre Dame No. 17 Virginia No. 14 Wake Forest No. 18 Florida State No.17 Syracuse No. 21 North Carolina No. 26 Virginia Tech No. 25 Syracuse No. 27 Boston College

Latest DI Men’s USTFCCCA Ranking | Women’s USTFCCCA Ranking (11/18)



Top 30 Teams by Conference



Men Women ACC – 7 ACC – 8 Big 12 – 4 Big 10 – 6 Big 10, Big East, Mountain West, SEC – 3 SEC – 5 Ivy League – 2 Big 12 – 4 WAC, Big Sky, American, ASUN, SoCon – 1 Big East – 2 Mountain West, ASUN, Big Sky, WCC, ASUN – 1

Virginia NCAA Championship Notes