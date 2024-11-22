Claire Curzan Sets American Record on Final Day of Tennessee Invitational

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed the three-day Tennessee Invitational meet on Friday (Nov. 22) at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatics Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Cavalier women swept the double dual against Kentucky and Tennessee, while the men defeated the Wildcats but lost to the Volunteers.

Team Scores

Women: Virginia 234, Tennessee 153

Women: Virginia 282, Kentucky 105

Men: Tennessee 248, Virginia 134

Men: Virginia 226, Kentucky 159

Sophomore Claire Curzan opened the final session of the meet by setting an American record in 200 Backstroke with a time of 1:46.87. It was the second straight day that a Cavalier set an American record, with Gretchen Walsh setting the new standard in the 100 Butterfly on Thursday night.

Curzan swam against Walsh in the two-athlete Super Final for the 200 Back. The Cavaliers also had both positions in the Super Final for the 200 Back on the men’s side, with freshman David King (1:39.82) winning by .02 against teammate Jack Aikins (1:39.84). The Cavaliers also had two swimmers in the Super Final for the 200 Breast, with Aimee Canny picking up the win (2:06.70)

Senior Lizzy Kaye won the platform diving event (243.00), completing the sweep of all three diving events in the meet.

Grad student Noah Nichols won the 200 Breast (1:52.96), and sophomore Tess Howley won the 200 Fly (1:54.06).

The Cavalier women won 13 of the 16 swimming events across the three days of the meet, including sweeping the relays.

🇺🇸 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 🇺🇸

Claire Curzan with a 1:46.87 in the 200 Back for an American, NCAA, US Open, UVA, meet and pool record

Watch the Tennessee Invite live on SEC Network + https://t.co/oYhjUzAeX5 pic.twitter.com/VJzHjsBkJq — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) November 22, 2024

CAVALIER NOTES

Claire Curzan’s time in the 200 Back is an American, NCAA, US Open, UVA, meet and pool record

Curzan broke the previous Virginia record of 1:49.35 set by Courtney Bartholomew in 2015. The previous American record of 1:47.16 was set by Regan Smith in 2019

Gretchen Walsh’s second-place time in the 200 Back (1:48.18) also bettered the previous UVA record

This is the 60 th time a Virginia swimmer has broken an American record since 2021

time a Virginia swimmer has broken an American record since 2021 Aimee Canny’s win in the 200 Breast was her third victory of the meet after also winning the 200 Free and 500 Free

David King’s 1:39.82 in the 200 Back ranks third on the UVA all-time list

The men’s 400 Free Relay posted the fourth fastest time in program history with a 2:48.33, while the women’s relay had the fifth fastest at 3:06.93

The Virginia women are 4-0 on the season in dual meets while the men a 1-3

UP NEXT