Virginia’s Season Ends In Penalty Kicks With Wisconsin

IRVINE, Calif. – The Virginia women’s soccer team (13-5-1) ended its season on Friday (Nov. 22), falling in penalty kicks to Wisconsin (10-5-6) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The teams played to a scoreless draw before the Badgers advanced 4-2 in penalty kicks. The second-round game was hosted by USC at Great Park.

GOALS

None

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams battled for 110 minutes with the Badgers having an early surge in the first half before Virginia would assert itself in the second. The Cavaliers put together a pair of dangerous chances down the stretch, but were unable to convert. Deadlocked on the scoreboard and equal in shots, the game moved to the overtime periods.

The Cavaliers had the bulk of the chances through the pair of 10-minute periods, rattling off five shots in overtime to only one shot for Wisconsin. Virginia looked to have a chance to move in front when Maggie Cagle was taken down along the endline with less than three minutes left in the second overtime period, but officials determined by VAR that no penalty was to be awarded. Neither team found the back of the net, however, as the game moved to a penalty kick shootout to determine which team would advance.

Virginia failed to convert on its first and fourth chances in the shootout, while Wisconsin successfully converted all four of its chances to advance to the Round of 16.

NOTES ON THE GAME

The game was the first overtime game for UVA since the 2022 NCAA Quarterfinals against No. 1 UCLA.

Virginia has advanced to the second round or further in all 24 NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Steve Swanson.

With the loss, Virginia is now 20-4 in games played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament under Swanson.

The tournament appearance was the 36th in program history for the Cavaliers which is the second most appearances by a team in NCAA Division I women’s soccer.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“Obviously, it is a tough result given the game. We played extremely well on the defensive side the entire game, but we just could not do enough on the attacking end or with our set plays to score. I thought we came on strong in the second half and in both overtime’s, but we just could not capitalize. Credit to Wisconsin for their defensive organization. They are a tough team to break down. Hard to lose in PKs as well, but again really proud of our team and the way they fought.”