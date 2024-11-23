Appleton and Martin Earn All-American Honors at NCAA Cross Country Championships

MADISON, Wis. – Margot Appleton and Gary Martin led the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams earning All-American honors at the 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championships Saturday (Nov.23) hosted by the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

Margot Appleton kick started the day in the women’s 6k race at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. Appleton recorded a top 20 finish in 18th place crossing the line in 19:51.0. The multiple time All-American in track and field, Appleton earned the first cross country All-American honors of her career in Madison, Wis. Virginia’s second highest finisher was 2023 All-American, Jenny Schilling in 52nd place with her time of 20:13.4.

With a total of 388 points, the Virginia women finished 14th overall in the team standings. The Cavaliers better their performance from a year ago when the team finished 15th at Panorama Farms. The Cavaliers were the fourth ACC team to finish behind Stanford (6th), NC State (8th) and North Carolina (11th).

On the men’s side, Gary Martin had a breakout performance in the men’s 10k race. Known for his speed on the track, Martin proved he can go the distance on the cross-country course as well. The Warminster, Pa. native finished 13th with a new personal best time of 29:02.3. Martin became the first Virginia man to earn All-American honors for his performance since Brent Demarst on the same course in 2018.

Scoring a total of 487 points, the Cavaliers finished 21st in the team standings. The Virginia men bettered their performance from a year ago when the team finished 22nd.

From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna: