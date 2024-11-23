Cavaliers Host No. 8 Michigan In Sunday Night Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-0) returns home for a showdown with a top-10 power as the Hoos host No. 8 Michigan (0-0) at Memorial Gym on Sunday (Nov. 24). The dual is set for a 7 p.m. start.

Admission is free to the dual with the Wolverines.

PROMOTIONS

Military Appreciation Dual

Free Red, White & Hoo T-Shirts to first 100 fans in attendance

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats for the dual are also available and linked at VriginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

QUICK SHOTS

Virginia has four wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings with No. 33 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 32 Gable Porter (133), No. 20 Marlon Yarbrough (141) and No. 11 Nick Hamilton (165).

Heavyweight Brenan Morgan has been on a tear for the Cavaliers with five straight pins heading into the weekend dual with Michigan. All six of Morgan’s wins this season have been bonus-point victories.

• Nick Hamilton has continued to build on his ACC Championship season from a year ago, starting the season 2-0 and is one of six Virginia starters to go 2-0 to open the season. Kyren Butler (141) has been clutch, rallying for a 5-4 decision over No. 30 Kellyn March of North Dakota State and taking a 4-1 decision in sudden victory against The Citadel’s Thomas Terini.

Gabe Christenson made his first appearance in almost two years when he wrestled in the opener against Noth Dakota State. He was injured early in the 2022-23 season and missed the 2023-24 campaign.

The lighter weights have been consistent in getting UVA off to a a solid foundation in both duals with Virginia building 9-0 leads in both duals behind strong starts from Roller, Porter and Butler.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 33 Keyveon Roller OR Kyle Montaperto

133: No. 32 Gable Porter

141: Kyren Butler

149: Erik Roggie OR Jack Gioffre

157: Michael Gioffre

165: No. 11 Nick Hamilton

174: Rocco Contino

184: TBA

197: Max Shulaw OR Ethan Weatherspoon

285: Gabe Christenson OR Brenan Morgan

MICHIGAN PROBABLES

125: Nolan Wertanen / Christian Tanefeu

133: No. 4 Dylan Ragusin

141: No. 8 Sergio Lemley

149: No. 31 Dylan Gilcher OR Zar Walker

157: No. 12 Chase Saldate OR Zack Mattin

165: Brock Mantanona

174: No. 27 Joseph Walker

184: No. 18 Jaden Bullock

197: No. 3 Jacob Cardenas

Hwt: Dzhabrail Khurshidov OR Ira Jenkins

THE SERIES WITH MICHIGAN