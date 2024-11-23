Cavaliers Host No. 8 Michigan In Sunday Night Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-0) returns home for a showdown with a top-10 power as the Hoos host No. 8 Michigan (0-0) at Memorial Gym on Sunday (Nov. 24). The dual is set for a 7 p.m. start.
Admission is free to the dual with the Wolverines.
PROMOTIONS
- Military Appreciation Dual
- Free Red, White & Hoo T-Shirts to first 100 fans in attendance
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Sunday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats for the dual are also available and linked at VriginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
QUICK SHOTS
- Virginia has four wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings with No. 33 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 32 Gable Porter (133), No. 20 Marlon Yarbrough (141) and No. 11 Nick Hamilton (165).
- Heavyweight Brenan Morgan has been on a tear for the Cavaliers with five straight pins heading into the weekend dual with Michigan. All six of Morgan’s wins this season have been bonus-point victories.
• Nick Hamilton has continued to build on his ACC Championship season from a year ago, starting the season 2-0 and is one of six Virginia starters to go 2-0 to open the season.
- Kyren Butler (141) has been clutch, rallying for a 5-4 decision over No. 30 Kellyn March of North Dakota State and taking a 4-1 decision in sudden victory against The Citadel’s Thomas Terini.
- Gabe Christenson made his first appearance in almost two years when he wrestled in the opener against Noth Dakota State. He was injured early in the 2022-23 season and missed the 2023-24 campaign.
- The lighter weights have been consistent in getting UVA off to a a solid foundation in both duals with Virginia building 9-0 leads in both duals behind strong starts from Roller, Porter and Butler.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 33 Keyveon Roller OR Kyle Montaperto
133: No. 32 Gable Porter
141: Kyren Butler
149: Erik Roggie OR Jack Gioffre
157: Michael Gioffre
165: No. 11 Nick Hamilton
174: Rocco Contino
184: TBA
197: Max Shulaw OR Ethan Weatherspoon
285: Gabe Christenson OR Brenan Morgan
MICHIGAN PROBABLES
125: Nolan Wertanen / Christian Tanefeu
133: No. 4 Dylan Ragusin
141: No. 8 Sergio Lemley
149: No. 31 Dylan Gilcher OR Zar Walker
157: No. 12 Chase Saldate OR Zack Mattin
165: Brock Mantanona
174: No. 27 Joseph Walker
184: No. 18 Jaden Bullock
197: No. 3 Jacob Cardenas
Hwt: Dzhabrail Khurshidov OR Ira Jenkins
THE SERIES WITH MICHIGAN
- Virginia and Michigan have faced each other four times and the series is tied 2-2.
- The Wolverines won the last meeting with a 24-9 victory in Ann Arbor in the 2016-17 season.
- Virginia’s two wins came on back-to-back days in the 2010 Virginia Duals in Hampton, Va.
- The first-ever meeting between the teams came at the 2007 Northeast Duals in Troy, N.Y.
- This is the first meeting between the teams in Charlottesville