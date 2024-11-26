Cavaliers Top Manhattan, 74-65

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five double-digit scorers propelled Virginia (4-2) to a 74-65 victory over Manhattan (3-3) on Tuesday night (Nov. 26) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers enjoyed a balanced offensive effort as seven different shooters found the bottom of the net, including Isaac McKneely (18 points), Andrew Rohde (14 points), Blake Buchanan (11 points), Dai Dai Ames (10 points) and Jacob Cofie (10 points). As a team, UVA went 29-for-54 (54 percent shooting) with a season-high 42 points in the paint. Virginia tallied 25 points off turnovers while limiting the Jaspers to just five.

HOW IT HAPPENED

An Andrew Rohde floater gave Virginia the lead 30 seconds in, and the Cavaliers never looked back. A 13-3 Manhattan burst late in the first half brought the Jaspers within four, but back-to-back Elijah Saunders dunks squashed that momentum. Virginia led 38-31 at the break after shooting 61 percent from the field.

The Cavaliers scored the first nine points of the second half. Manhattan remained connected due to its 3-point shooting, as 11 out of 23 Jasper field goals came from deep, but ultimately UVA never allowed the visitors to pull any closer than six points.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Holy Cross in non-conference action on Friday, Nov. 29. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.