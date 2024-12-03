Six Cavaliers Named CSC Academic All-District Honorees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six Cavaliers have been named to the 2024 Academic All-District team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual team.

The Virginia selections include Tatum Galvin, Lia Godfrey, Samar Guidry, Moira Kelley, Allie Ross and Laney Rouse.

Godfrey is a three-time honoree, while Guidry and Rouse are two-time selections for the honor. Galvin and Ross are both on the team for the first time. Kelley was an honoree last season as a senior at Kansas and earned the honor again this season for the Hoos.

Individuals from selected to all-district teams advance to the CSC Academic All-America Ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.