Virginia Announces 2025 Women’s Soccer Schedule

The Virginia women’s soccer team released its schedule for the 2025 season on Friday (June 13) with a home slate that includes 10 games at Klöckner Stadium.

The schedule features eight contests against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago, including four games against teams that advanced to the Elite Eight and two College Cup participants, with three of those coming at Klöckner Stadium.

“We are excited to get back in front of our faithful fans at Klockner Stadium this fall. There will be some excellent opponents coming to Charlottesville in the pre-season, non-conference and conference portions of the schedules, which will no doubt challenge us,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “But, we hope that our fans can continue to make a huge difference for us by providing the amazing atmosphere we have come to know at Klockner. We are looking forward to the season ahead.”

Virginia plays seven games in the non-conference slate, kicking things off at West Virginia (Aug. 14) before returning home to face Xavier (Aug. 21). The Cavaliers then travel to play Liberty (Aug. 24) then host three straight games with Charlotte (Aug. 28), Georgetown (Aug. 31) and Penn State (Sept. 4) coming to town. Virginia’s final non-conference contest comes against VCU (Sept. 14) at home.

In ACC action, the Cavaliers play five home contests and five road contests. Virginia will host Duke (Sept. 11), Virginia Tech (Oct. 4), FSU (Oct. 23), Pittsburgh (Oct. 26) and Boston College (Oct. 30). The Hoos will travel to face Syracuse (Sept. 20), Clemson (Sept. 25), California (Oct. 9), Stanford (Oct. 12) and Louisville (Oct. 18).

The ACC Championships will be played with quarterfinals at campus sites on November 2, before the semifinals and finals will be played at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C. (Nov. 6-9). NCAA Tournament play beings with first-round action the weekend of November 14 and concludes with the College Cup in Kansas City, Mo. (Dec. 5-8).

Virginia will also play a pair of exhibitions prior to the start of the season, traveling to face Wake Forest (Aug. 6) before hosting DC Power of the USL Super League (Aug. 9) at Klöckner Stadium.