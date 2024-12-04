Track and Field Opens Indoor Season at Liberty Kickoff and Sharon Colyear-Danville Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to open their 2024-25 indoor seasons as the team is set to travel to the Liberty Kickoff in Lynchburg, Va. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6 and the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

How to Follow

While the Liberty Kickoff will not be streamed, the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener will be streamed live on FloTrack with subscription beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can also follow the action through a live results link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Liberty Kickoff:

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener:

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Live Stream



Noting the Competition

Many of the top distance runners in the country will take to the track for the first time this indoor season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University. A stack field in both men’s and women’s field in the 3000-meters and 5000-meters will look to notch qualifying times for the NCAA Indoor Championships in March. Notable entries include many of the top finishers at the recent NCAA Cross Country Championships which include Cavaliers Gary Martin (13th) and Margot Appleton (18th).

Meanwhile, a large contingent of the team will make the quick trip up the road to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. for the 2024 Liberty Kickoff. The competition will allow the Cavaliers a chance to compete after a season of fall training. Participating schools include: Charlotte, Claflin, Coker, Cumberlands, Davidson, Duke, Eastern Mennonite, Elon, Emory, Ferrum, High Point, Hollins, Jacksonville State, Lenoir-Rhyne, Liberty, Louisburg, Lynchburg, Mary Washington, Mount Olive, Norfolk State, North Carolina Wesleyan, Radford, Richard Bland, Richmond, Roanoke, South Carolina State, Sweet Briar, Virginia, Washington & Lee, William & Mary.

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will return to action in the new year when the team travels up the road to Blacksburg, Va. to compete at the Hokie Invitational hosted by ACC rival, Virginia Tech Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.