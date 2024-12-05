Cagle Tabbed For All-Region Honors By United Soccer Coaches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior forward Maggie Cagle was named an All-Region third team selection by the United Soccer Coaches it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual All-Region teams prior to this weekend’s College Cup.

This is Cagle’s first All-Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches.

Cagle was one of the top offensive producers for the Cavaliers this season and earned All-ACC third team honors from the league’s coaches. She led Virginia with seven goals and tied for the team lead with five assists for a team-leading 19 points this season.

Of her seven goals, four were game-winning strikes including game winners against No. 3 Penn State, JMU, VCU and in the NCAA opening-round game against Princeton. She also assisted no game-winning goals against NC State and SMU.

Cagle helped the Cavaliers post a 13-5-1 record on the season and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The appearance in the NCAA Tournament was Virginia’s 36th all time which is the second most of any program.