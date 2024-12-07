Virginia Dominant In 40-3 Win At VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-1) was nearly perfect on Saturday (Dec. 7) as the Cavaliers won nine weight classes on the way to a dominant 40-3 win over VMI (4-2) at Cormack Hall.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The dual started at 165 with the Cavaliers sending 15th-ranked Nick Hamilton out to the mat. Hamilton picked up a 12-5 decision over Ryan Vigil before Rocco Contino would pick up the first of two Virginia pins at 174 pounds. Contino pinned Logan Chambers in the first period to put the Hoos up 9-0 in the team score.

VMI responded with a narrow 9-8 decision by No. 33 Braxton Lewis at 184 pounds. It was the only weight class the Keydets would win.

Virginia added bonus points in the next three weight classes. Max Shuaw (197) held a 14-7 lead before his opponent defaulted due to injury. Gabe Christenson (285) and Keyveon Roller (125) each won by major decision to vault the Cavaliers in front 23-3.

The Hoos got a decision from Gable Porter (133) before Kyren Butler (141) would add another tech fall. Jack Gioffre (149) then won by decision before his brother, Michael, would close the dual with a pin in the first minute of competition at 157 pounds.

NOTES ON THE DUAL

With the win, Virginia improved to 32-24 in the all-time series with VMI.

Rocco Contino (174) and Michael Gioffre (149) each picked up their first pins of the season.

Six of the Cavalier victories on Saturday were bonus-point victories to help power the Hoos.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“It was a really good weekend for the guys and we had some more big ones today individually. We had guys getting a lot of points in bunches today and hunting for pins, so all good stuff. We’re back in action tomorrow with some guys heading to a tournament at George Mason and we need to do the same thing there we’ve seen the last two days (in duals with Penn and VMI). We want them representing the same way.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia has members of the squad traveling to compete at the A Better Way Patriot Open hosted by George Mason on Sunday (Dec. 8).

VIRGINIA 40, VMI 3

165: No. 15 Nick Hamilton dec. Ryan Vigil (VMI), 12-5 – UVA 3, VMI 0

174: Rocco Contino pinned Logan Chambers (VMI), 2:43 – UVA 9, VMI 0

184: No. 33 Braxton Lewis (VMI) dec. Griffin Gammell, 9-8 – UVA 9, VMI 3

197: Max Shulaw over Toby Schoffstrall (VMI) by injury default, 4:03 – UVA 15, VMI 3

HWT: Gabe Christenson major dec. Josh Evans (VMI), 11-3 – UVA 19, VMI 3

125: No. 28 Keyveon Roller major dec. Waylon Rogers (VMI), 13-3 – UVA 23, VMI 3

133: No. 32 Gable Porter dec. Dyson Dunham (VMI), 4-1 – UVA 26, VMI 3

141: Kyren Butler tech fall Phoenix Alyea (VMI), 22-6 (6:42) – UVA 31, VMI 3

149: Jack Gioffre dec. Patrick Jordon (VMI), 9-3 – UVA 34, VMI 3

157: Michael Gioffre pinned Eric Doran (VMI), 0:46 – UVA 40, VMI 3