Virginia Announces 2025 Dual Match Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s tennis team announced its 2025 dual-match schedule today (Dec. 9), including 12 regular-season home matches.

Virginia opens the 2025 dual-match season at home against James Madison on Saturday, Jan. 18. Virginia’s non-conference schedule is highlighted by a home contest against Michigan on Feb. 1.

For the fourth straight year, the Cavaliers will host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches (Jan. 24-25). Virginia, South Carolina, Duke, and New Mexico will compete for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held this year in Illinois.

The Cavaliers host eight ACC opponents, starting conference play at home against North Carolina on Monday, Jan. 20. Virginia concludes the regular-season at home on Thursday, Apr. 10 against Virginia Tech.

The ACC Championships will be held April 17-21 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

The NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites on May 2-4. The final 16 teams will then compete in super regionals at eight sites from May 9-11. The team finals, featuring eight teams, will begin on May 15 in Waco, Texas.

Match times will be posted on the schedule page of VirginiaSports.com when finalized.

Virginia Women’s Tennis 2025 Schedule

Jan. 18 JAMES MADISON Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Jan. 20 NORTH CAROLINA* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 24-25
Jan. 24 NEW MEXICO Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Jan. 25 DUKE OR SOUTH CAROLINA Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Feb. 1 MICHIGAN Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Feb. 7-10, ITA Team Indoor Championships, Evanston or Champaign, Ill.
Feb. 21 CLEMSON* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Feb. 23 GEORGIA TECH* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Feb. 28 at SMU* Dallas, Texas. TBD
Mar. 7 at Wake Forest* Winston-Salem, N.C. TBD
Mar. 9 at NC State* Raleigh, N.C. TBD
Mar. 21 CALIFORNIA* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Mar. 23 STANFORD* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Mar. 28 LOUISVILLE* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Mar. 30 NOTRE DAME* Charlottesville, Va. TBD
Apr. 4 at Boston College* Chestnut Hill, Mass. TBD
Apr. 6 at Syracuse* Syracuse, N.Y. TBD
Apr. 10 VIRGINIA TECH* Charlottesville, Va. TBD

Apr. 17-21              ACC Championships                    Cary, N.C.
May 2-4                  NCAA 1st & 2nd Rounds                TBD
May 9-11                NCAA Super Regional                   TBD
May 15-19              NCAA Final Rounds                      Waco, Texas

