Virginia Announces 2025 Dual Match Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s tennis team announced its 2025 dual-match schedule today (Dec. 9), including 12 regular-season home matches.

Virginia opens the 2025 dual-match season at home against James Madison on Saturday, Jan. 18. Virginia’s non-conference schedule is highlighted by a home contest against Michigan on Feb. 1.

For the fourth straight year, the Cavaliers will host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches (Jan. 24-25). Virginia, South Carolina, Duke, and New Mexico will compete for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held this year in Illinois.

The Cavaliers host eight ACC opponents, starting conference play at home against North Carolina on Monday, Jan. 20. Virginia concludes the regular-season at home on Thursday, Apr. 10 against Virginia Tech.

The ACC Championships will be held April 17-21 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

The NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites on May 2-4. The final 16 teams will then compete in super regionals at eight sites from May 9-11. The team finals, featuring eight teams, will begin on May 15 in Waco, Texas.

Match times will be posted on the schedule page of VirginiaSports.com when finalized.