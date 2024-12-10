Virginia Wrestling To Host Duke In JPJ Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team will host Duke in dual action at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., Virginia Athletics announced on Tuesday (Dec. 10). Tickets for the event go on sale to the public Thursday (Dec. 12).

It is the second straight season for the Cavaliers to host a dual in JPJ Arena after hosting Virginia Tech in the venue last season.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets can be purchased online beginning Thursday at UVATix.com or by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office at 434-924-8821. General admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Discounted group tickets are available in advance for groups of 20 or more individuals for $10 each. Virginia students are admitted for free.

Mat-side seating is also available for the dual beginning at $75 for the second row of seating and $100 for the first row of seating.

Suites are also available and fans interested in purchasing a suite should call the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to learn more about pricing and availability.

Virginia’s other home duals in the spring will be held at the Aquatics & Fitness Center (NC State, Jan. 17; Pittsburgh, Feb. 21) and North Grounds (American, Feb. 16).