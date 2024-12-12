Four Cavaliers Set World Records Thursday at Short Course Worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh set a world record and won her second individual gold medal on Thursday (Dec. 12) on the third day of the six-day 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Alumna Paige Madden, grad student Alex Walsh and incoming freshman Katie Grimes combined to win a gold medal and set a world record in the 4×200 SCM Freestyle Relay in the final event of the night.

Walsh won the 100 SCM Freestyle world title with a time of 50.31, an American record and meet record time as well as the second fastest time ever in the event. This was her second individual gold medal at the meet, having won the 50 Fly on Wednesday.

𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡

Gretchen Walsh wins her 𝙎𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙉𝘿 SCM World title, taking the 100 Freestyle in 50.31 #AQUABudapest2024 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/OiqqsBQbuu — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) December 12, 2024

“It feels amazing,” Walsh said. “I’m hoping to keep the ball rolling for the rest of the meet. I have a lot more events to do. I just try to stay in my own lane and be confident in all the training I’ve done and what I’m capable of doing. So it does get hard, the pressure, but managing it is definitely a skill to learn.”

Less than an hour later, Walsh posted a 55.71 in the semifinals of the 100 SCM Individual Medley, breaking her own world record of 55.98 that she set in Charlottesville in October.

This was Walsh’s third world-record swim in an individual event at the championships, having set the record in the 50 Fly in her preliminary swim only to break her own record later that day in the semifinals. She was also part of a world-record-setting performance by the American team in the 4×100 Free Relay on the first day of the meet.

In the day’s final event, the Cavaliers had three of the four spots on the 4×200 Free Relay. Alex Walsh led off the relay with Madden swimming the second leg and Grimes the third. The American squad trailed Hungary until Grimes overtook the host nation during her swim, building up a lead that Claire Weinstein cemented in the anchor swim, touching the wall at 7:30.13. The previous record was 7:30.87 set by an Australian relay in 2022.

Team USA smashes the World Record in the Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay with an incredible time of 7:30.13! 🇺🇸 #AQUABudapest2024 pic.twitter.com/q2Fztsz3X3 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) December 12, 2024

This is the first world record for all three Cavalier swimmers. Madden swam on the US 4×200 Free Relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (an event contested in long course meters) that had beaten the standing world record time, but finished second in the race to the Chinese team’s record-setting performance.

“I am in awe right now,” Madden said. “Claire did an amazing job the last leg. There’s so many emotions right now. I think, for me, this is extra special after the Olympic relay in 2021, going under world-record pace, and getting second. This is very, very rewarding three years later.”

This is the second relay world title and world record performance by the Cavaliers at the championship as Gretchen Walsh and alumna Kate Douglass helped the US set the world standard in the 4×100 Free Relay on opening night.

Douglass had two individual swims on Thursday. She competed against Walsh in both the 100 Free and 100 IM, winning bronze in the 100 Free with a 50.73 and posting a 56.88 in the 100 IM, the second-fastest qualifying time for Friday’s event final.

The meet continues on Friday, with preliminary action starting at 3 a.m. ET and semifinals and finals at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the 100 IM final, Douglass will have prelims and semis of the 200 Breast, with Alex Walsh also competing. Gretchen Walsh has the prelims and semis of the 100 Fly and the 100 IM final.

The meet runs through Sunday, Dec. 15. Final and semifinal sessions stream live on Peacock each day.