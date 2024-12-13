Cavaliers Set Four More World Records, Add Two World Titles

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh and alumna Kate Douglass combined to set four world records and win two world titles on Friday (Dec. 13) on the fourth day of the six-day 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Walsh had three world record swims, setting the 100 Fly record twice before closing with a world record in her winning swim in the 100 Individual Medley final.

Douglass broke her own world record in the 200 Breaststroke to claim that world title.

Walsh started the day by setting a world record in the 100 Butterfly in prelims, posting a 53.24, in the first time she had ever competed in the event in a 25m pool. She then broke her own record later that evening in the semifinals, posting a 52.87 to become the first woman to ever break 53 seconds in the event.

Less than thirty minutes later, Walsh had her third world record swim of the day, breaking her own mark in the final of the 100 Individual Medley, posting a 55.11, to earn her third individual world title of the meet (50 Fly, 100 Free, 100 IM), and fourth overall including her 4×100 Free relay win.

“It’s so special,” Walsh said. “I honestly think the 100 Fly took my nerves away. So, in the ready room, I was trying to relax, and I think that prepared me well for this event. And I can say that I executed it exactly how I wanted to. The time I went, I’m absolutely thrilled with it. I held a little mini celebration for the 100 Fly [before the 100 IM final], of course. But it was quite the turnaround. So I got in the warm-up as quick as I could, did as much as I could, and then just went right to the ready room and talked to the ladies.”

TWO WORLD RECORDS IN 30 MINUTES. 🤯 Gretchen Walsh claims the women's 100m IM world record AND title after setting the world record in her 100m fly semifinal heat.#AQUABudapest2024 | 📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/my1pgFUUcl — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 13, 2024

Douglass won the 200 Breaststroke with a 2:12.50, picking up her second individual world record of the meet and second world title. Douglass was the defending world champion of the event, having won the title in Melbourne in 2022. Douglass also won the event at all three stops of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup tour this fall. Douglass was also the 200 Breaststroke Olympic champion in Paris this year swimming in a 50m pool.

By winning the world title in addition to the sweep at the World Cup, she won a $10,000 bonus for the “Double Crown”.

“It’s definitely an awesome feeling,” Douglass said. “I wasn’t really sure if I was gonna be able to break that world record again. You just never know at these things. I feel like it’s day four. I’ve done a lot of racing. I just kind of went in and gave it by all. And I’m really happy with the results. It’s been a lot of racing this fall, but I think I’ve just kind of been able to take a step back a little bit and not put too much pressure on myself and just try to have fun with it and not think too much about all the training that I’m doing in between.”

Kate Douglass reigns supreme! 👑 World Record ✔️ Double Crown ✔️ An unforgettable moment at #AQUABudapest2024 🏊‍♀️🔥 pic.twitter.com/uIuNieFqI5 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) December 13, 2024

The Cavaliers also picked up two more medals on the day with grad student Alex Walsh winning bronze in the 200 Breast (2:16.83) and Douglass taking silver in the 100 IM.

The meet continues on Saturday, with preliminary action starting at 3 a.m. ET and semifinals and finals at 11:30 a.m.

Freshman Katie Grimes will compete in the 400 IM (prelims and finals), junior Emma Weber will swim prelims and semis of the 50 Breast, while Gretchen Walsh and Douglass have prelims and semis of the 50 Free. Gretchen Walsh will also lead off the evening session with the finals of the 100 Fly. The Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay will also be contested.432

The meet runs through Sunday, Dec. 15. Final and semifinal sessions stream live on Peacock each day.