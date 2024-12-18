Virginia Comes Up Short In 64-62 Loss to No. 21 Memphis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (6-5, 0-1 ACC) narrowly fell to No. 21 Memphis (9-2, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday night (Dec. 18) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Elijah Saunders led the Cavaliers with 15 points (4 of 7 FG, three 3FG) while Taine Murray chipped in a career-high tying 14 points (5 of 9 FG). UVA shot 40 percent in the contest and held Memphis to 38 percent shooting, including 22 percent (5 of 23) from deep.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers claimed a 30-21 advantage at the half after limiting the Tigers to just 29 percent shooting from the field and forcing seven turnovers. Virginia held Memphis scoreless for the first four minutes of the contest before embarking on a 14-5 scoring run punctuated by a Taine Murray triple to establish a 19-10 lead at the 10:33 mark. After four quick points brought the visitors back within five, the Cavaliers responded with an Anthony Robinson layup and a thunderous Murray dunk to reclaim a nine-point advantage. Virginia would go on to outscore the visitors 7-5 in the final five minutes of the stanza as a 3-pointer from Isaac McKneely sent the contest into intermission.

Memphis used two 6-0 scoring runs early in the second half to grab their first lead of the night [39-37]. Despite cutting the deficit to four points or less five times, the Cavaliers were never able to regain the lead.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts American in non-conference action on Sunday, Dec. 22. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.