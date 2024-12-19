Hoos Back In Action At Sheridan Invite On Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers close out 2024 this weekend with 14 wrestlers in action at the Sheridan Invite hosted by Lehigh on Friday (Dec. 20). Wrestling is set to begin at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Mountain Hawks and the Hoos, teams participating in the event at Stabler Arena include: Brown, Drexel, Franklin & Marshall, Indiana and Rutgers.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The Sheridan Invite at Lehigh will be streamed through FloWrestling which is available through a subscription. Live results and brackets are also at FloWrestling and links are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get information on the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

The Sheridan Tournament is the third of the season for the Cavaliers who sent wrestlers to the Southeast Open and the Patriot Open earlier this season.

Brenan Morgan won a heavyweight title at the Southeast Open to lead five place winners at the Southeast Open, while Kyle Montaperto won the 133 pound title at the Patriot Open to lead three place winners.

The Cavaliers have four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat individual rankings with Keyveron Roller (No. 26 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 33 at 133), Jack Gioffre (No. 30 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 18 at 165) all ranked. Porter is the only one competing this weekend for the Hoos.

• Jack Lesher (5th), Anthony Rossi (5th) and Nick Sanko (6th) all placed at the Southeast Open and compete this weekend. Michael Murphy (3rd) and Ethan Weatherspoon (5th) placed at the Patriot Open along with Montaperto’s title and will compete this weekend.

HOOS IN THE SHERATON FIELD

125: Anthony Rossi

133: Kyle Montaperto, No. 33 Gable Porter

141: Kyren Butler

149: Jack Meyers

157: Nick Sanko

165: Mason Stefanelli

174: Michael Murphy

184: Griffin Gammell, Jack Lesher*, Justin Phillips

197: Max Shulaw*, Ethan Weatherspoon

HWT: Cooper Rudolph

* Competing in an unattached capacity

OTHER HOOS IN ACTION THIS WEEKEND