Hoos See Signs of Progress in Tough Loss

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The men’s basketball teams from Villanova, Florida, Tennessee, St. John’s and Memphis are a combined 48-8 this season.

Virginia has faced all five of them in non-conference play.

“This team has been tested this season,” UVA interim head coach Ron Sanchez said Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers defeated Villanova on Nov. 15. Since then, though, Virginia has lost to the other four, three of which are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll: Tennessee at No. 1, Florida at No. 7, and Memphis at No. 21. (St. John’s was ranked No. 22 when it met UVA.)

“Obviously, it’s been a tough stretch with some super-talented teams that we’ve played,” said swingman Taine Murray, the only senior on Virginia’s roster.

Memphis’ visit to JPJ marked the latest challenge in that grueling stretch. When these programs met a year ago at FedEx Forum, the Tigers routed the Cavaliers 77-54. The rematch was much closer, but Memphis prevailed again, this time by a score of 64-62.

The result disappointed the Wahoos, who fell to 6-5 overall. But their average margin of defeat in their matchups with Tennessee, St. John’s and Florida was 21.7 points, so the Hoos saw encouraging signs, too.

“I think we’re getting better and I think tonight it really showed,” said Murray, who tied his career high with 14 points.

Sanchez said: “I think we battled for 40 minutes, which is a big step for us, trying to get our competitive endurance to increase.”

The Tigers’ goal was to blanket Isaac McKneely, UVA’s top offensive threat, and they succeeded. Still, the Cavaliers never trailed in the first half and went into the break ahead 30-21, and a basket by 6-foot-10 freshman Jacob Cofie on the first possession of the second half stretched their lead to 11.

From there, however, Memphis guard PJ Haggerty was the story of the game. A transfer from Tulsa, Haggerty scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half Wednesday night. For the season, he’s averaging 22.4 points per game.

“He’s obviously really talented, especially when the offense kind of spreads it out and lets him go to work,” Murray said. “His ability to obviously shoot and then kind of put the ball on the floor makes him hard to guard. I think guys did a good job on him, but obviously it’s tough when he gets going like that.”