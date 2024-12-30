Carroll Named to GBLF Hall of Fame Class of 2025

BALTIMORE – Former Virginia midfielder Brian Carroll will be inducted into the Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Foundation (GBLF) Hall of Fame as part of the Foundation’s class of 2025. The ceremony will be held at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, Maryland on Jan. 25. Tickets for the induction ceremony are available for purchase until Jan. 17, 2025.

Carroll is the 13th UVA men’s lacrosse alum to be inducted into the GBLF Hall of Fame, and first since Ben Rubeor was part of the 2022 class.

Prior to enrolling at UVA in the fall of 2006, Carroll graduated from Gilman School, where he was a two-time Baltimore Sun City Player of the Year (2005 and 2006). Carroll combined for 61 goals and 34 assists in his final two years at Gilman.

Widely regarded as one of the most clutch players in UVA history, Carroll set the program record with 12 game-winning goals, including a pair of dramatic overtime winners in the 2008 regular season over Syracuse and Johns Hopkins. His pair of overtime game-winners in 2008 made him the first UVA player to ever score multiple overtime goals in a single season. Carroll’s strike against the Orange came at the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic, which was contested at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The following year, Carroll famously ripped the game-winning goal in the seventh overtime period against Maryland, which still stands as the longest game ever played in NCAA men’s lacrosse history.