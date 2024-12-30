Carroll Named to GBLF Hall of Fame Class of 2025

OTD in 2009, Brian Carroll lifted UVA to a 10-9 win over Maryland in the 7th OVERTIME. At the time it was the longest game played in college history. To this day its still the longest DI game played in college history. Check out the call by @JoeBpXp & @QKessenich #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/HhCVpQM4tE
— Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) March 28, 2020
BALTIMORE – Former Virginia midfielder Brian Carroll will be inducted into the Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Foundation (GBLF) Hall of Fame as part of the Foundation’s class of 2025. The ceremony will be held at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, Maryland on Jan. 25. Tickets for the induction ceremony are available for purchase until Jan. 17, 2025.
Carroll is the 13th UVA men’s lacrosse alum to be inducted into the GBLF Hall of Fame, and first since Ben Rubeor was part of the 2022 class.
Prior to enrolling at UVA in the fall of 2006, Carroll graduated from Gilman School, where he was a two-time Baltimore Sun City Player of the Year (2005 and 2006). Carroll combined for 61 goals and 34 assists in his final two years at Gilman.
Widely regarded as one of the most clutch players in UVA history, Carroll set the program record with 12 game-winning goals, including a pair of dramatic overtime winners in the 2008 regular season over Syracuse and Johns Hopkins. His pair of overtime game-winners in 2008 made him the first UVA player to ever score multiple overtime goals in a single season. Carroll’s strike against the Orange came at the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic, which was contested at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The following year, Carroll famously ripped the game-winning goal in the seventh overtime period against Maryland, which still stands as the longest game ever played in NCAA men’s lacrosse history.
Video: Brian Carroll's overtime goal against Syracuse in 2008
Over the course of 70 career games, Carroll tallied an impressive 94 goals and 34 assists. His 94 career goals are tied for second by a midfielder in school history, while his 128 points and his 34 assists stand at No. 3 and No. 10 on UVA’s midfielder leaders list, respectively. Carroll was a three-time USILA All-American, including a second-team selection in 2010, and an All-ACC honoree in both 2008 and 2009. His senior year, he was named team captain and guided the Hoos to their third consecutive Championship Weekend.
In a 2010 article on VirginiaSports.com, UVA legendary head coach Dom Starsia described Carroll as “one of the most efficient, fundamentally sound lacrosse players I have ever been around. If you were to write a book about ‘textbook’ shooting form, Brian Carroll’s shot would get a chapter in there.
“When a player of his caliber and his demeanor says something, the whole group listens. He is someone that is respected not only because of his contributions, but how he carries himself as a leader and a person.”
Other 2025 inductees include Casey Connor (Maryland), John Grubb (Towson), Michael Kimmel (Johns Hopkins), Coco Stanwick Brant (Georgetown), Laura Peace Campbell (Denison) and Lisa Dixon (William & Mary).
The Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame annually inducts individuals based on outstanding lacrosse achievement and/or contribution. The mission of the Hall of Fame is to honor men and women, past and present, who by their deeds as players, coaches, officials and/or contributors, and by the example of their lives, personify the great contribution of the sport of lacrosse to our way of life.
Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Alums in the GBLF Hall of Fame
Brian Carroll, 2025
Ben Rubeor, 2022
Tucker Radebaugh, 2020
Jim Ulman, 2020
Kevin Pehlke, 2017
Tim Whiteley, 2016
Conor Gill, 2014
Michael Watson, 2011
Tom Duquette, 2001
Henry “Punch” Peterson, 1998
Jay Connor, 1997
Bill Hooper, 1997
Jim Potter, 1997