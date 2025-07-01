Four Cavaliers Tabbed USILA Scholar All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse players Noah Chizmar, George Fulton, Griffin Schutz and Ben Wayer have been named Scholar All-Americans by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), the organization announced Tuesday (July 1).

With Tuesday’s announcement, there have now been 24 Cavalier Scholar All-Americans under head coach Lars Tiffany.

Chizmar, who earned his degree this spring from UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce with a concentration in Management while minoring in Leadership, was the Wahoos’ top short-stick defensive midfielder one of three team captains. He was the recipient of the Henry Gaver Memorial Coach’s Award, which is presented annually at Hoos Choice Awards. Chizmar appeared in all 14 games this season and finished second on the team in ground balls (38) and added five caused turnovers, one goal and one assist.

Fulton appeared in 61 career games as a close defenseman and started in all 14 games in 2025. He tied for second on the team with 17 caused turnovers and led all Cavalier close defenseman in ground balls with 26. He collected a career-high eight GBs in his final collegiate game against Duke. Along with Chizmar and Wayer, Fulton was also a large contributor to the nation’s leading man-down unit (86.8 percent). He earned his bachelor’s degree from UVA’s Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy earlier this year.

Schutz was drafted 31st overall by the California Redwoods and led all UVA midfielders in goals (16), assists (9) and points (25). He registered at least one point in all but one game this season. A physical downhill dodger, Schutz rounded out his career with 86 goals and 44 assists. His 130 career points are good for No. 2 on UVA’s career midfielder leaders list, while his 44 assists and 86 goals stand at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively. A recipient of the ACC’s Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship, Schutz earned his bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science.

Wayer, who was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in this year’s PLL Draft, was one of 25 players nationally to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee during the middle of the 2025 season. As the Cavaliers’ primary LSM, Wayer appeared in all 14 games and for the second consecutive season led the ACC in ground balls per game (5.0) among non-faceoff specialists. A team captain alongside Chizmar, Wayer also led the Cavaliers with 18 total caused turnovers. A dual threat in transition, he scored six goals and logged one assist this past season. Wayer earned his degree in Real Estate and Information Technology in the spring.