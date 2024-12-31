Hoos Head Into New Year on Happy Note

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Applause greeted Ron Sanchez when he entered the jubilant home locker room at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday afternoon. A few minutes earlier, UVA had defeated NC State 70-67, giving Sanchez his first ACC win as the program’s interim head coach, and his team wanted to acknowledge that milestone. Sanchez deflected the praise.

“I told them that’s not mine, that’s ours,” he said later, “and it’s really yours, because I didn’t make a basket today.”

In front of a festive New Year’s Eve crowd at JPJ, the Cavaliers trailed by 10 at the break and by 14 less than two minutes into the second half. The next 13-plus minutes, however, belonged to Virginia. Led by junior forward Elijah Saunders and junior guards Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely, the Wahoos rallied to take a 12-point lead with 5:02 remaining.

“Overall, I think we just buckled down defensively,” Sanchez said.

Second-chance opportunities allowed the Wolfpack (8-5, 1-1) to battle back and make it one-possession game with a minute to play, but the Hoos (8-5, 1-1) made enough plays in the final 20 seconds to prevail.

With 15.5 seconds left, Saunders hit both ends of a one-and-one to push Virginia’s lead to 70-65. After NC State scored inside at the other end, Saunders was fouled with 4.9 seconds remaining. He missed the front end of this one-and-one, but Wolfpack guard Michael O’Connell’s heave from the backcourt didn’t come close to dropping, and the Cavaliers celebrated a much-needed win.

“It’s a great feeling,” Rohde said. “You want to go and win every game you can, but especially after that [holiday] break, [Sanchez] kind of talked to us how it’s a new season now, conference play. So we kind of just attacked it with a different mindset, and it was good to just go out and get the first win.”

Sanchez, who was promoted in October when Tony Bennett unexpectedly retired as Virginia’s head coach, said he told his players “in the locker room, ‘This is a 12-round match.’ We kind of wobbled out at the end, but we went 12 rounds.”

NC State, which came in shooting only 32 percent from 3-point range, hit 6 of 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. In the final 20 minutes, though, the Pack was 2 for 12 from long range.

As the Cavaliers’ defense improved, so did their shooting. They were 7 for 13 from 3-point range in the second half. McKneely made a game-high four treys, and Rohde and freshman Ishan Sharma had two apiece for the Cavaliers.

The Wolfpack’s starting center, 6-foot-10, 240-pound Ben Middlebrooks, missed the game with an illness, and that helped the 6-foot-8 Saunders dominate inside. A transfer from San Diego State who’s in his first year at UVA, Saunders sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor and made 7 of 8 free throws. He finished with a career-high 22 points.

Saunders has scored at least 15 points in five of Virginia’s past six games. Against NC State, he said, “I just felt like a lot of times I had a mismatch on me. Even their starting 4-man was kind of more of a 3.”

Asked about Middlebrooks’ absence, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said, “I thought we did enough in the first half where it didn’t show up, but in the second half, as the game went along, you could tell we needed his body.”

Even without Middlebrooks, State outrebounded Virginia 34-22 and totaled 18 second-chance points.

“We’re going to look at our rebounding situation and try to get better there,” Sanchez said, “but we’re going to celebrate this. We’re going to celebrate what we did well. The team is coming along.”