Cavaliers To Open 2025 At Southern Scuffle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-1, 0-0 ACC) hits the road this weekend for its first competition of the new year at the Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear. The tournament (Jan. 4-5) is hosted by Chattanooga with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 4).
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The tournament is being streamed by FloWrestling on a subscription basis and live results and brackets are also available on FloWrestling.com. Links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates throughout the day by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE SOUTHERN SCUFFLE
- The is the 20th year of the tournament hosted by Chattanooga that began in 2003.
- This season 22 teams will be competing in the field, including six teams that are nationally ranked this week: No. 1 Penn State, No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 17 Little Rock, No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 23 North Carolina and No. 24 Army.
HOOS IN THE TOURNAMENT FIELD
125: Keyveon Roller
133: Kyle Montaperto, Gable Porter
141: Kyren Butler, Dylan Cedeno
157: Gavin Cagle Michael Gioffre, Nick Sanko
165: Mason Stefanelli
174: Rocco Contino, Michael Murphy
184: Hadyn Danals, Griffin Gammell, Justin Phillips
197: Max Shulaw, Ethan Weatherspoon
HWT: Gabe Christenson
NOTING THE HOOS
- Four Cavaliers are in the InterMat rankings this week with Keyveon Roller (No. 18 at 125), Kyren Butler (No. 27 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 26 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 17 at 165) representing the Hoos.
- The Cavaliers have four wrestlers announced as pre-seeds at their respective weight classes: Roller (No. 6 at 125), Butler (No. 5 at 141), Michael Gioffre (No. 6 at 157) and Gabe Christenson (No. 5 at 285).
- This is the fourth scheduled tournament for the Cavaliers and Virginia has had at least one champion in every tournament so far this season.
- Kyren Butler won the 141-pound title at the Sheridan Invitational (12/20), while Kyle Montaperto won the 133-pound title at the Patriot Open (12/8) and Brenan Morgan won a heavyweight title at the Southeast Open (11/2).
- Gavin Cagle placed at last year’s Southern Scuffle, taking eighth at 157 pounds in the 2023 event.
- Michael Gioffre placed fifth at the 2022 Southern Scuffle to lead the Cavaliers in competition that season.