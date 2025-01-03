Cavaliers To Open 2025 At Southern Scuffle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-1, 0-0 ACC) hits the road this weekend for its first competition of the new year at the Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear. The tournament (Jan. 4-5) is hosted by Chattanooga with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 4).

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The tournament is being streamed by FloWrestling on a subscription basis and live results and brackets are also available on FloWrestling.com. Links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates throughout the day by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE SOUTHERN SCUFFLE

The is the 20th year of the tournament hosted by Chattanooga that began in 2003.

This season 22 teams will be competing in the field, including six teams that are nationally ranked this week: No. 1 Penn State, No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 17 Little Rock, No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 23 North Carolina and No. 24 Army.

HOOS IN THE TOURNAMENT FIELD

125: Keyveon Roller

133: Kyle Montaperto, Gable Porter

141: Kyren Butler, Dylan Cedeno

157: Gavin Cagle Michael Gioffre, Nick Sanko

165: Mason Stefanelli

174: Rocco Contino, Michael Murphy

184: Hadyn Danals, Griffin Gammell, Justin Phillips

197: Max Shulaw, Ethan Weatherspoon

HWT: Gabe Christenson

NOTING THE HOOS