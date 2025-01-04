Cedeno Advances To Sunday's Semifinals To Lead Hoos On Day One At Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Dylan Cedeno advanced to Sunday’s 141-pound semifinals, going 3-0 on the day Saturday (Jan. 4) to lead a group of four Cavaliers who will advance to day two of competition at the Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear.

The two-day event is hosted by Chattanooga. Wrestling for the semifinals and consolation backets will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 5).

Cedeno, Keyveon Roller (125), Kyren Butler (141) and Nick Sanko (157) all continue wrestling on Sunday in the quest for a podium finish.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cedeno picked up three wins on the day at 141 pounds, including a first-period pin in the Round of 16 and a win over No. 22 Braden Basile of Army in the quarterfinals to lock up Sunday’s semifinal berth. Basile is also the second-seeded wrestler at 141 pounds.

At 125 pounds, Roller won his first three matches by bonus points before falling to Anthony Molton of Campbell in the quarterfinals. He responded with his fourth bonus-point victory in the consolation round – his second tech fall of the day – to advance to Sunday’s action.

Also competing at 141 pounds, Butler went 3-1 on the day and advanced to the quarterfinals before dropping a tight battle with Army’s Richard Treanor. He then ground out a sudden victory win in the consolation bracket to advance to Sunday’s action.

Sanko went 4-1 on Saturday, winning by major decision to start the day before falling in a 7-6 decision in the Round of 16. He then picked up three straight victories in the consolation bracket to secure a spot in Sunday’s morning session.

NOTES ON THE DAY

Seven Virginia wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the event.

The Cavaliers picked up 10 bonus-point victories from wrestlers who advanced to the Round of 16. Five of those were technical falls.

Cedeno made his first appearance on the mat this season for the Cavaliers, while Hadyn Danals (184) returned to the mat for the first time after injury suffered in the opening weekend of competition.

125

No. 26 Keyveon Roller

R64: Roller major dec. Ostin Blanchard (Bellarmine), 17-3

R32: Roller tech fall Isaac Sheehan (Morgan State), 17-2 (5:35)

R16: Roller major dec. Gylon Sims (Citadel), 11-3

QF: Anthony Molton (Campbell) major dec. Roller, 9-0

Conso. R8-2: Roller tech fall Coen Bainey (American), 18-0 (5:38)

Conso. R4: Roller vs. Beric Jordan (Oklahoma) on Sunday

133

Kyle Montaperto

R32: Montaperto tech fall Kaelin Francois (LIU), 16-0 (5:07)

R16: Derek Guanajuato (UNC) dec. Montaperto, 4-1

Conso. R16-2: Montaperto tech fall Zaner Phaturos (Campbell), 19-3 (4:38)

Conso. R8-1: Montaperto dec. Blake Rheiner (Davidson), 5-1

Conso. R8-2: No. 26 TK Davis (Gardner-Webb) dec. Montaperto, 6-4

Gable Porter

R32: Porter tech fall Carson Chalk (UTC), 19-4 (4:27)

R16: Porter dec. Ethan Berginc (Army), 5-2

QF: No. 13 Ethan Oakley (UNC) pinned Porter, 6:00

Conso. R8-2: Bryce Luna (UTC) dec. Porter, 5-4

141

No. 27 Kyren Butler

R32: Butler major dec. Ethan Lipsey (UTC), 10-1

R16: Butler dec. Tim Levine (Penn State), 17-10

QF: Richard Treanor (Army) dec. Butler, 4-1

Conso. R8-2: Butler dec. Ryan Luna (Presbyterian), 7-4 (sv-1)

Conso. R4: Butler vs. Tyson Sherlock (Davidson) on Sunday

Dylan Cedeno

R32: Cedeno dec. Hunter Hollingsworth (Oklahoma), 4-1

R16: Cedeno pinned Tyson Sherlock (Davidson), 2:44

QF: Cedeno dec. No. 22 Braden Basile (Army), 5-4

SF: Cedeno vs. No. 24 Shannon Hanna (Campbell) on Sunday

157

Gavin Cagle

R32: Cagle dec. Parker Kearns (Citadel), 4-1

R16: Dakota Morris (Army) dec. Cagle, 5-2

Conso. R16-2: Hayden Watson (Citadel) over Cagle by medical forfeit

Michael Gioffre

R32: Gioffre tech fall Aaron Turner (Morgan State), 18-3 (3:53)

R16: Gioffre dec. Brayden Roberts (LIU), 5-4

QF: Max Petersen (NDSU) dec. Gioffre, 11-4

Conso. R8-2: Nick Sanko (UVA) over Gioffre by medical forfeit

Nick Sanko

R32: Sanko major dec. Hayden Watson (Citadel), 10-2

R16: Blake Saito (Brown) dec. Sanko, 7-6

Conso. R16-2: Sanko dec. Parker Kearns (Citadel), 12-5

Conso. R8-1: Sanko dec. KJ Evans (Oklahoma), 13-10

Conso. R8-2: Sanko over Michael Gioffre (UVA) by medical forfeit

Conso. R4: Sanko vs. Gabriel Schumm (NDSU) on Sunday

165

Mason Stefanelli

R32: Dominic Baker (Campbell) dec. Stefanelli, 8-3

Conso. R32-2: Stefanelli tech fall Aiden Lenz (Citadel), 15-0 (5:48)

Conso. R16-1: Stefanelli dec. Kyle Grey (Morgan State), 8-1

Conso. R16-2: Stefanelli dec. Nico Loranzo (Little Rock), 10-3

Conso. R8-1: Stefanelli major dec. Harrison Trahan (Brown), 13-3

Conso. R8-2: Boeden Greenley (NDSU) dec. Stefanelli, 6-0

174

Rocco Contino

R32: Contino dec. Cortilius Vann (Morgan State), 7-2

R16: Contino dec. Ben Haubert (Citadel), 10-7

QF: No. 4 Lennox Wolak (VT) tech fall Contino, 18-1 (5:43)

Conso. R8-2: Ty Finn (VT) over Contino by medical forfeit

Michael Murphy

R64: Dalton Harkins (Army) dec. Murphy, 3-0

Conso. R32-2: Murphy dec. Gaetano Console (Duke), 4-2

Conso. R16-1: Cooper Haase (Army) dec. Murphy, 8-1

184

Hadyn Danals

R32: Branson Britten (Little Rock) major dec. Danals, 12-1

Conso. R16-1: Kamdyn Monroe (UTC) pinned Danals, 0:40

Griffin Gammell

R32: Gammell major dec. Landon Lewis (UTC), 17-5

R16: AJ Heeg (N. Colorado) dec. Gammell, 7-1

Conso. R16-2: Adrian Gacek (Clarion) dec. Gammell, 5-1

Justin Phillips

R32: Phillips tech fall Mike Slade (Campbell), 17-2 (4:24)

R16: Andrew Reall (Brown) dec. Phillips, 12-5

Conso. R16-2: Phillips dec. Jack Ring (Bellarmine), 5-2 (sv-1)

Conso. R8-1: Jake Gilfoil (Army) over Phillips by injury default

197

Max Shulaw

R32: Shulaw over David Harper (UTC) by injury default

R16: Shulaw dec. Ethan Wiant (Clarion), 5-3

QF: Connor Mirasola (Penn State) tech fall Shulaw, 21-5 (6:11)

Conso. R8-2: Josh McCutcheon (Gardner-Webb) major dec. Shulaw, 11-2

Ethan Weatherspoon

R32: Patrick Brophy (Citadel) major dec. Weatherspoon, 15-4

Conso. R16-2: Weatherspoon dec. Thomas Sandoval (Brown), 5-2

Conso. R8-1: Cade Lautt (UNC) dec. Weatherspoon, 2-1

HWT

Gabe Christenson

R16: Daulton Mayer (Bellarmine) dec. Christenson, 5-4

Conso. R16-2: Christenson vs. Morvens Saint Jean (Presbyterian), 17-2 (4:27)

Conso. R8-1: Christenson dec. Nolan Neves (UNC), 7-1

Conso. R8-2: No. 29 Connor Barket (Duke) pinned Christenson, 5:39