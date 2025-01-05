Cedeno Wins 141 Pound Title To Lead UVA At Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Dylan Cedeno won the 141-pound title at the Southern Scuffle to lead a group of four place winners for Virginia on Sunday (Jan. 5). Cedeno led a group of four wrestlers to podium finishes on Sunday in the event hosted by Chattanooga.

Keyveon Roller (125) and Kyren Butler (141) both finished sixth in their weight classes, while Nick Sanko (157) finished seventh.

Virginia finished ninth overall out of 23 teams at the tournament with a score of 71.5 points.

TOP 10 TEAM STANDINGS

1. Army -132.5

T2. Oklahoma – 126.5

T2. Penn State – 126.5

4. North Carolina – 91.0

5. North Dakota State – 90.5

6. Campbell – 86.5

7. The Citadel – 80.0

8. Northern Colorado – 73.5

9. VIRGINIA – 71.5 pts

10. Virginia Tech – 70.5 pts

HOW IT HAPPENED

After rolling to a 3-0 start on the first day of action, including a win over No. 22 Braden Basile of Army, Cedeno kicked things off with a semifinal matchup against No. 24 Shannon Hanna of Campbell. The Cavalier senior picked up the 5-4 decision to advance to the final. He then used an escape point and a scrambling defense to lock up the riding time point in the third period for a 2-0 victory over Jayden Scott of North Carolina.

At 125 pounds, Roller opened Sunday with an 8-7 win over Beric Jordan of Oklahoma, but an injury suffered in that match forced him to withdraw from the competition and gave him sixth place in the event.

Also competing at 141 pounds, Butler 3-1 on the first day of action to stay alive for Sunday’s competition. A medical forfeit in his first match moved him to the consolation semifinals before a tight contest with No. 24 Shannon Hanna of Campbell and a late surge from No. 22 Braden Basile of Army moved him to a sixth place finish.

At 157 pounds, Sanko went 4-1 on the opening day of competition before splitting action on Sunday. He dropped his first match of the day before bringing his weekend full circle with an 11-2 major decision in the seventh-place match with Hayden Watson of The Citadel. Sanko also defeated Watson by major decision in the first match of the tournament.

NOTES ON THE SOUTHERN SCUFFLE

Cedeno is UVA’s first Southern Scuffle champion since Jack Mueller won the 133-pound title in 2018.

The Southern Scuffle marked the first action of the season for Cedeno who did not see action in the fall.

Virginia has now had a champion in each tournament the team has competed in this season.

125

No. 26 Keyveon Roller – Sixth Place

R64: Roller major dec. Ostin Blanchard (Bellarmine), 17-3

R32: Roller tech fall Isaac Sheehan (Morgan State), 17-2 (5:35)

R16: Roller major dec. Gylon Sims (Citadel), 11-3

QF: Anthony Molton (Campbell) major dec. Roller, 9-0

Conso. R8-2: Roller tech fall Coen Bainey (American), 18-0 (5:38)

—

Conso. R4: Roller dec. Beric Jordan (Oklahoma), 8-7

Conso. SF: No. 23 Antonio Lorenzo (Oklahoma) over Roller by medical forfeit

FIFTH-PLACE MATCH: Kurt McHenry (Penn State) over Roller by medical forfeit

141

No. 27 Kyren Butler – Sixth Place

R32: Butler major dec. Ethan Lipsey (UTC), 10-1

R16: Butler dec. Tim Levine (Penn State), 17-10

QF: Richard Treanor (Army) dec. Butler, 4-1

Conso. R8-2: Butler dec. Ryan Luna (Presbyterian), 7-4 (sv-1)

—

Conso. R4: Butler over Tyson Sherlock (Davidson) by medical forfeit

Conso. SF: No. 24 Shannon Hanna (Campbell) dec. Butler, 5-2

FIFTH-PLACE MATCH: No. 22 Braden Basile (Army) dec. Butler, 5-4

Dylan Cedeno – CHAMPION

R32: Cedeno dec. Hunter Hollingsworth (Oklahoma), 4-1

R16: Cedeno pinned Tyson Sherlock (Davidson), 2:44

QF: Cedeno dec. No. 22 Braden Basile (Army), 5-4

—

SF: Cedeno dec. No. 24 Shannon Hanna (Campbell), 4-1 (sv-1)

FINAL: Cedeno dec. Jayden Scott (UNC), 2-0

157

Nick Sanko – Seventh Place

R32: Sanko major dec. Hayden Watson (Citadel), 10-2

R16: Blake Saito (Brown) dec. Sanko, 7-6

Conso. R16-2: Sanko dec. Parker Kearns (Citadel), 12-5

Conso. R8-1: Sanko dec. KJ Evans (Oklahoma), 13-10

Conso. R8-2: Sanko over Michael Gioffre (UVA) by medical forfeit

—

Conso. R4: Gabriel Schumm (NDSU) pinned Sanko, 6:15

SEVENTH PLACE MATCH: Sanko major dec. Hayden Watson (Citadel), 11-2