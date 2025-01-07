Cedeno Named ACC Wrestler Of The Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fifth-year wrestler Dylan Cedeno has been named the ACC Wrestler of the Week it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

Cedeno saw his first action of the season this past weekend, winning the 141-pound title at the Southern Scuffle to lead a group of four Cavaliers to the podium and a ninth-place finish for the team in the event.

Cedeno went 5-0 on the weekend with a pair of victories over nationally-ranked wrestlers. After a major decision to kick off his run to the quarterfinals, he defeated No. 22 Braden Basile of Army to lock up his spot in the semifinals. Cedeno then picked up an overtime victory against No. 24 Shannon Hanna of Campbell to advance to the finals.

In the finals, Cedeno used an escape point in the second period and then rode out the third to claim the title in a 2-0 decision over Jayden Scott of North Carolina.